National Organization for Rare Disorders Announces More Than $100,000 in Grant Funding Available for Rare Disease Research

Three New RFPs Now Open for Qualified Researchers of AVM, LYS, and MMIHS

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) announced three new grant funding opportunities related to the following rare diseases: Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)Levy-Yeboa Syndrome (LYS), and Megacystis Microcolon Intestinal Hypoperistalsis Syndrome (MMIHS).  

NORD's Research Grants Program provides seed-money grants to qualified investigators for scientific and clinical research into diseases for which there are few other sources of funding. These grants are competitive and international. 

Photo of a medical researcher looking through a microscope
  • With funding from the Tyler James Abizeid Foundation, NORD is accepting applications for one grant of up to $35,000 US, for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). Deadline for initial applications is Monday, October 16View more information and apply here. 

  • With funding by the Maxwell Family, NORD is accepting applications for one grant of up to $40,000 US, for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to Levy-Yeboa syndrome (LYS). Deadline for initial applications is Monday, October 16View more information and apply here. 

  • With funding from the MMIHS Foundation, NORD is accepting applications for one grant of $30,000 US for scientific and/or clinical research studies related to megacystis microcolon intestinal hypoperistalsis syndrome (MMIHS). Deadline for initial applications is Monday, October 16View more information and apply here. 

Grants will be awarded to qualified researchers to initiate small scientific research studies or clinical trials, the results of which could be used to obtain funding from the NIH, FDA, or other funding agencies, or to attract a corporate sponsor. 

"Since 1989, NORD's grants have led to the development of two FDA-approved treatments and many peer-reviewed publications. Over 200 grants have been awarded, totaling over $9 million in approved funding. The vision behind these critical study grants is to ultimately lead to new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for rare diseases," said Aliza Fink, Director, Research Programs, NORD. 

To learn more or submit to the 2023 NORD Research Grants Cycle, visit rarediseases.org/advancing-research/request-for-proposals/

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) 

With a 40-year history of advancing care, treatments and policy, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading and longest-standing patient advocacy group for the 25-30 million Americans living with a rare disease. NORD, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to individuals with rare diseases and the organizations that serve them. NORD, along with its more than 330 patient organization members, is committed to improving the health and well-being of people with rare diseases by driving advances in care, research and policy. For more information, please visit https://rarediseases.org/

SOURCE National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

