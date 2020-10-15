National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Awards Scholarships to New Jersey Rising Stars

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives New Jersey Chapter (NOBLE NJ) proudly recognizes its 2020 scholarship award recipients. The 2020 NOBLE NJ scholarship awardees who share $10,000 are Mizani Conner (North Star Academy), Sabreen Dawud (Parsippany H.S.), Ihunaya Eluwa (Franklin H.S.), Eshea Gilbert (East Orange STEM Academy), Honor-Rae Jennings (Immaculate Conception H.S.), Na'Zyia Johnson (East Orange STEM Academy), Jasmine Jones (Burlington H.S.) and Uchenna Nwosu (Franklin H.S.). Since 1994, NOBLE NJ has awarded a total of $250,000 to exceptional students; the chapter selected and supported the scholarship funds of fraternities, sororities, police organizations, and the United Negro College Fund.

Captain Lashonda Burgess, Chairperson, NOBLE NJ Scholarship Committee Jiles H. Ship, NOBLE NJ President and past NOBLE National President

The NOBLE NJ 2020 scholarship awardees are continuing their academic journeys at Howard University, Northeastern University-Honors College, Kean University, Ramapo College, Rutgers University, Stockton University, and Boston University. "Since the founding of our chapter in 1983, we have been committed to supporting our youth as they strive for excellence in everything that they do," said Jiles H. Ship, NOBLE NJ President, and past NOBLE National President. "Education is the key to success for the future leaders of New Jersey and our nation," stated Captain Lashonda Burgess, Chairperson, NOBLE NJ Scholarship Committee, and Hillside Township's first Black and first female police captain.

"We thank our chapter members and corporate partners for making funds available to award annual scholarships to New Jersey's rising stars," concluded President Ship, who is also an Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University.

For more information about NOBLE NJ Annual Scholarships and eligibility requirements, visit www.noblenj.org.

ABOUT NOBLE

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) serves as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to Justice by Action. NOBLE is the nation's largest premier collection of African American law enforcement professionals. It is one of the first member organizations that started the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). CALEA emphasizes the national professional standards for effective policing, leadership, and operations. The organization's members lead over half of the nation's largest municipal and county law enforcement agencies. NOBLE has nearly 60 chapters and represents over 3,000 members worldwide representing chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, municipal law enforcement agencies, and criminal justice practitioners.

CONTACT: Sheila Thorne (Mobile #: 201-898-4407)

SOURCE National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives New Jersey Chapter

Related Links

http://www.noblenj.org

