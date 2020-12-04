National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Kicks Off 2020 Annual Holiday Toy and Clothing Drive

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives New Jersey Chapter (NOBLE NJ) is pleased to announce the official kick-off December 5-18 of the 2020 NOBLE Annual Holiday Toy and Clothing Drive. "Due to COVID-19, many of our neighbors are financially and emotionally devastated," said Jiles H. Ship, past national NOBLE president and president of NOBLE NJ. "The holidays are usually a joyous and happy time for most. For struggling families, especially in this pandemic year, it is a time of sadness, stress, and anxiety. In a time-honored annual tradition, NOBLE NJ has organized to bring holiday cheer to New Jersey families in need," continued Ship.

"NOBLE NJ member volunteers will be delivering toys and clothing to children and families in New Jersey housing developments, hospitals and battered women's shelters in drive-by style adhering to protocols of social distancing and wearing masks," said Michelle Tege, NYPD Detective First Grade (Ret.), co-chair 2020 NOBLE Annual Holiday Toy and Clothing Drive Committee. "We have designated on our website five drop off locations throughout the state," said Director Quovella Spruill, Franklin Township PD, Executive VP of NOBLE NJ and co-chair 2020 NOBLE Annual Holiday Toy and Clothing Drive. "You can also make a credit card donation via our chapter website or send a check, and we will be happy to do the shopping for you," continued Director Spruill.

"The Holiday Toy and Clothing Drive have become the highlight of our year every year," said President Ship. "Because company holiday parties and family holiday gatherings have been canceled because of COVID19, NOBLE NJ wants to make this year's toy and clothing drive extra special for disadvantaged New Jersey families," continued Ship.

Visit www.noblenj.org for more details and information about how you can support the 2020 NOBLE NJ Annual Holiday Toy and Clothing Drive.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) serves as law enforcement's conscience by being committed to Justice by Action. NOBLE is the nation's largest premier collection of African American law enforcement professionals. It is one of the first member organizations that started the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). CALEA emphasizes the national professional standards for effective policing, leadership, and operations. The organization's members lead over half of the nation's largest municipal and county law enforcement agencies. NOBLE has nearly 60 chapters and represents over 3,000 members worldwide, representing chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, municipal law enforcement agencies, and criminal justice practitioners.

