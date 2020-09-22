National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Moving on Up to Protect and Serve New Jerseyans

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) New Jersey Chapter announces today the 2020 appointments to date of six of its members to leadership positions in law enforcement in New Jersey: Chief Keith Stith, Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Investigations; Chief Bruce DeShields, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Investigations; Chief Quovella M. Spruill, Director of Public Safety, Franklin Township Police Department; Sheilah Coley, City of Trenton, Police Director; Anthony Cureton, elected Bergen County Sheriff; and Earl Graves, Police Director, Elizabeth Police Department.

Jiles Ship, President, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) New Jersey Chapter Chief Quovella M. Spruill, Director of Public Safety, Franklin Township Police Department

These veteran law enforcement officers have risen through the ranks of law enforcement and are the first African Americans to be appointed or elected to their positions, with Chief Spruill also being the first female appointed to her position. There is a member of the NOBLE New Jersey Chapter in a leadership position in law enforcement agencies throughout the State of New Jersey.

"We are proud of these outstanding law enforcement professionals who have been recognized for their excellence in protecting and serving New Jerseyans for decades," said Jiles Ship, president, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) New Jersey Chapter. "Let us not forget all those whose shoulders we stand on who came before us to pave the way to make sure that African American law enforcement professionals have a seat at the table in leadership positions. At a time in our nation, when policing is under intense scrutiny, NOBLE is honored to be on the front lines of police reform with our members who serve all New Jersey communities with distinction, integrity, and humanity," continued Ship.

About NOBLE

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) serves as law enforcement's conscience by being committed to Justice by Action. NOBLE is the nation's largest premier collection of African American law enforcement professionals. It is one of the first member organizations that started the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). CALEA emphasizes the national professional standards for effective policing, leadership, and operations. The organization's members lead over half of the nation's largest municipal and county law enforcement agencies. NOBLE has nearly 60 chapters and represents over 3,000 members worldwide representing chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, municipal law enforcement agencies, and criminal justice practitioners.

CONTACT: Sheila Thorne

Mobile: 201-898-4407

SOURCE NOBLE New Jersey Chapter