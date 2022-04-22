NATIONAL ORGANIZATION OF BLACK LAW ENFORCEMENT EXECUTIVES WILL HOLD ANNUAL REGIONAL CONFERENCE IN ATLANTIC CITY

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Region I Education and Training Conference is scheduled for April 24 – 26 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The nation's leading black law enforcement professionals will come together from New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts and will include chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, municipal law enforcement agencies, and criminal justice practitioners.

"Today, policing and police reform is in a tense period of crisis and controversy," says Commissioner Jiles Ship, past national NOBLE president, and current president of NOBLE New Jersey. "Our annual conference assembles the best and brightest in law enforcement to explore why current reform proposals have failed to alleviate persistent concerns with the use of excessive force, police abuses of authority, especially in communities of color," continued Ship. "The theme for the 2022 Region I Conference is "Redefining Police & Community Relations Since 1976", stated Quovella Maeweather, Police Director Franklin Township Police Department, Executive Vice President NOBLE New Jersey and Conference Chair. "The conference provides us with a forum for solutions-focused discussions about the need for policing and police reform since NOBLE was founded in 1976," continued Director Maeweather.

Conference highlights include:

Keynote Speaker: Sheila Oliver – Lt. Governor – State of New Jersey

– Lt. Governor – Sessions: "Gun Violence in the Communities We Serve" – "Transforming the Culture in Law Enforcement" – "Transition to Leadership: Supervising Law Enforcement in Today's Climate" – "Human Trafficking, Illicit Cigarettes & Unlicensed Firearms: Threats to National Security & Communities of Color" – "Women in Law Enforcement" … and more

For registration: visit www.noblenj.org

Press inquiries and registration: Sheila Thorne / Mobile # 201-898-4407 / Email 33471[email protected]

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) serves as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE has 60 chapters and represents over 3,000 members worldwide. NOBLE is comprised of 59 chapters in six regions throughout the United States with members in Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and several countries in Africa.

