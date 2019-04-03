National organizations unite to promote facial safety in April

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six national organizations are teaming up in April for National Facial Protection Month to promote the use of protective gear – such as mouth guards and helmets – to prevent dental and facial injuries resulting from sports and recreational activities.

Founded in 2000 by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), National Facial Protection Month provides a platform for members of the sponsoring organizations to reach out to their communities to encourage the use of effective facial protection gear to help reduce dental and facial injuries and the ensuing pain and expense.

According to a 2015 study in the journal Sports Health, $500 million is spent replacing and repairing the more than 5 million teeth injured or knocked out every year. The overall cost to treat just one knocked-out tooth and resulting issues over a lifetime can range from $5,000 to $20,000 due to follow-up maintenance.

To avoid dental and facial injuries, remember these four important tips:

Mouth guards should be worn in all contact or collisions sports.

Helmets should always be worn when biking and playing football, softball, baseball, lacrosse, and hockey as well as during activities such as skateboarding, riding scooters or other physical activities that pose a risk of concussion. Helmets absorb the energy of an impact.

Protective eyewear and helmets should be worn per the standards of ASTM International, a voluntary standard-setting organization.

Be alert, even as a spectator. Alert spectators can avoid foul baseballs and flying hockey pucks.

Mouth guards should be fitted, strong, easy-to-clean and the proper size to cover the upper and/or lower teeth and gums. The best mouth guard is a custom-fitted one made by a dental professional, but more inexpensive solutions – such as boil-and-bite and stock mouth guards – can be used if cost is an issue. Those with braces should consult their orthodontist about the type of mouth guard to use.

According to a study in Pediatrics – the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the newest cosponsor of National Facial Protection Month – 30 percent of children experience a dental injury by age 14. Members of AAOMS, AAP and the four other sponsors – the Academy for Sports Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Association of Orthodontists and American Dental Association – hope the use of protective gear will help lower that number.

Visit these cosponsor websites for more information and resources:

About National Facial Protection Month

Founded by AAOMS, National Facial Protection Month is sponsored annually during the month of April by the Academy for Sports Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the American Association of Orthodontists and the American Dental Association. Visit the websites for more information and materials.

SOURCE American Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons

