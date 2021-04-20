National Osteoporosis Month 2021: Take Steps to Help Achieve Good Bone Health

ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, NOF will commemorate National Osteoporosis Month with materials showcasing simple steps to promote good bone health. A cornerstone of the initiative is NOF's digital calendar, which features 31 days of useful "to-dos" to help keep bones strong and raise awareness about osteoporosis. Additional resources including a user-friendly social media toolkit, the opportunity to attend an exercise-focused webinar and an inspiring podcast are available via the site.

Approximately half of all women and a quarter of all men over the age of 50 will break a bone in their lifetime due to osteoporosis. Just as disheartening, each year about one-third of adults in the U.S. age 65 and older will fall. Many of these falls will result in broken bones.

Many Americans do not realize that developing osteoporosis is not a normal part of aging. It is critical to understand that strong, dense bones are built early in life. In fact, peak bone mass is achieved between the ages of 25-30. Understanding this is vital to preventing fractures as we age. Bone mass, density and strength are impacted tremendously by lifestyle factors, including a healthy diet and exercise. As debilitating as the consequences of osteoporosis can be, they can be prevented and osteoporosis is treatable.

"Good bone health can and should be a family priority," said Claire Gill, CEO of the National Osteoporosis Foundation. "There is no shortage of things that everyone can do each day to build stronger bones. It is our hope that National Osteoporosis Month motivates everyone to take simple steps toward improving their bone health and living active, independent lives."

The impact of osteoporosis in the U.S. is devastating, as noted in a recent report commissioned by NOF, and produced by the independent actuarial firm, Milliman. The study provides an overview of the economic burden of osteoporosis and fractures in each state. Learn more about the study at https://www.bonehealthpolicyinstitute.org/state-reports-2021.

