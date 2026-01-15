National PAL Board Appoints Dr. Stephen M. Coan as President and CEO

Experienced Non-Profit Executive Will Lead Nationwide Mission to Foster Police Mentorship of Youth

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Athletic/Activities League's (National PAL) Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Stephen M. Coan as President and Chief Executive Officer, choosing a highly experienced and accomplished education and non-profit leader for the youth mentoring organization's top position.

Stephen M. Coan, National PAL President & CEO

Dr. Coan, who most recently served as National PAL's executive director and chief operating officer, has been involved with the organization for many years and joined its leadership team in 2024. His priorities have included modernizing governance and operations and providing services and support for the more than 300 PAL chapters affiliated with police and sheriff departments across the country.

"Dr. Coan has a keen understanding of National PAL and the needs of its chapters as well as a proven commitment to working on behalf of at-risk youth nationwide," said Kenny Ragland, interim chairman of the Board of Directors and executive director of Henrico, Va., PAL. "This is a transformative moment for the PAL organization as we launch a new governing and organizational structure that will best meet the needs of our chapters well into the future."

National PAL and its nationwide local chapters promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships between youth, law enforcement officers, and communities through positive engagement, sports, wellness programs, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) programming. As president and CEO, Dr. Coan will lead all aspects of National PAL's operations, including strategic planning, fundraising, program development, membership, finances, external relations, and marketing.

Dr. Coan's appointment comes as the organization is expanding its offerings for youth, including an initiative that promotes resiliency and personal growth; a partnership with NFL FLAG, the National Football League's flag football program; and two additional corporate partnerships aimed at providing children with hands-on STEAM learning experiences that will be announced later this year.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our hundreds of chapters nationwide and law enforcement leaders throughout the nation to grow the PAL mission," Dr. Coan said. "Our mission has never been more important in preventing youth crime and violence, protecting youth from the increasing threat of cyberspace crimes, and increasing respect for law enforcement. I have always had deep respect and appreciation for the work of thousands of officers and PAL staff who work tirelessly, every day, to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable youth in our nation."

Dr. Coan previously led several non-profit and youth serving organizations as CEO, focusing on common themes of mentoring, connecting law enforcement with children, developing academic pathways for at-risk youth, career awareness, STEM skills, environmental stewardship, and workforce development. He also served in leadership positions in higher education and as a volunteer and professional youth worker.

Dr. Coan's appointment was lauded by police leaders.

"Everywhere I've been – Boston, New York City, Los Angeles – one common denominator that determined the success of the police department was the trust of the communities we served," said William J. Bratton, the former commissioner of the New York and Boston Police Departments and former chief of the Los Angeles Police. "A large part of that effort was – and still is -- fostering mutual respect and understanding between young people and police officers, and no organization is better suited for that mission than National PAL and its approximately 300 local chapters. Dr. Coan gets it – his vision of how law enforcement officers and children can work together to enable brighter futures and safer communities is exactly what is needed in the field of policing today."

Added former Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross: "Studies show that juvenile crime drops in neighborhoods where police oversee youth programs. Reducing crime is important; equally so is the flip side—protecting young people from criminal activity. Under the leadership of Dr. Coan, National PAL and police athletic leagues across the country will continue to take even greater strides in changing young lives for the better and building build stronger communities."

Dr. Coan serves on the New England Commission for Higher Education, the nation's oldest body for accrediting colleges and universities. As a police commissioner in Connecticut, he is a member of the Police Commissioner Association of Connecticut.

About National PAL

The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc. (National PAL) and its Chapters work nationwide promoting the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among kids, cops, and communities through positive engagement. There are more than 300 PAL chapters throughout the United States, serving over 2 million youth annually. It is the premier model for modern community policing and connecting cops to kids.

SOURCE National PAL