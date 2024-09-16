National Park Foundation Appoints Jeff Reinbold to Lead Fundraising Powerhouse

Veteran National Park superintendent will build on a Strong foundation of support for America's National Parks

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Foundation's (NPF) Board of Directors announced today it has appointed Jeff Reinbold president and CEO-elect, effective December 1. Reinbold will formally assume the role February 1, taking the baton from current president and CEO Will Shafroth. As the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service (NPS), NPF is a leader and catalyst in protecting America's 430+ national parks and ensuring they are accessible and enjoyable — for everyone, forever.

Reinbold brings more than 30-years of experience with NPS, most recently as superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C. Since 2019, Reinbold has overseen large-scale initiatives to restore some of the nation's most iconic memorials; and to improve the experience of more than 30 million people, annually, who visit the National Mall — 1,000 acres of parkland in the center of the nation's capital known as "America's Front Yard."

Previously, Reinbold led the National Park Service Office of Partnerships and Civic Engagement, where he led an effort to transform NPS philanthropic partnerships. He worked closely with NPF and the wider park partner community to dramatically increase the scale and impact of park philanthropy as a centerpiece of the historic National Park Service Centennial Celebration in 2016.

Earlier in his career, Reinbold led planning and partnership projects around the nation, including the effort to create the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He worked closely with members of the community, local volunteers, and Families of Flight 93 to preserve the crash site and create the distinct Memorial as a lasting tribute to those who died on September 11th stopping the fourth plane from reaching Washington D.C. The park was formally dedicated in 2011, and its visitor center opened to the public in 2015 with the support of the National Park Foundation's Flight 93 National Memorial Campaign.

"Jeff knows what our parks need most and has the critical experience to bring partners together to accomplish big, bold things for America's national parks," said National Park Foundation Board Chair Rhoda Altom. "After a rigorous search that brought the best and brightest to our door, Jeff's expertise combined with the trust he has earned across the National Park Service, with NPF, and within the park partner and donor communities set him apart as a leader ready to build on and accelerate the Foundation's extraordinary success."

For the past decade, under the leadership of Will Shafroth, NPF has dramatically increased funding for national parks, created innovative public-private partnerships, and leveraged philanthropy to accelerate initiatives deemed most critical throughout the park system. NPF has also prioritized investments to build and strengthen the park partner community of more than 400 organizations that collectively contribute more than $400 million to parks annually.

"The National Park Foundation is an indispensable partner to the National Park Service and to the Department. Will Shafroth has been key to that relationship, and I have deeply valued our close working relationship," said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland." Jeff is an excellent choice to step in to lead the Foundation, with keen insight and proven experience at the Department. I am confident that under his leadership, NPF will continue to help NPS meet the challenges and opportunities for America's national parks."

As superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, Reinbold has led a staff of more than 200 National Park Service employees and worked with more than 20 partner organizations to create one of the most ambitious park philanthropy and partnerships programs in the nation, including multiple complicated and high-profile projects.

"Jeff's decades of cultivating partnerships and grant opportunities across the entire park system will serve him and our partnership well in this new role," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said. "From heading our partnerships and civic engagement directorate to his transformational leadership during our Centennial, Jeff has made a positive impact on NPS, and I expect that to continue in his new role."

In his new role, Reinbold will advance The Campaign for National Parks, NPF's ambitious $1 billion fundraising initiative to address the urgent needs of America's 430+ national park sites. The Campaign will also galvanize the efforts of park partners across the country whose collective goal is to raise an additional $3.5 billion for national parks.

"I am honored to join the National Park Foundation, and excited to work with the distinguished Board of Directors, a talented staff, and a growing community of national park supporters," said Reinbold. "NPF has seen unprecedented growth, and I look forward to building on that success to create even greater impact and help parks not only address pressing needs, but also think about what's possible."

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

