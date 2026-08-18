National Park Foundation Invests Nearly $5.5 Million to Support Service Corps Projects Nationwide

Service corps engage youth, young adults, and veterans while advancing critical projects to improve recreation access, protect parks from wildland fires, and maintain and preserve parks.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Foundation (NPF) announced today that it will invest nearly $5.5 million to support 42 service corps projects across the country, engaging youth, young adults, and veterans to complete essential work and enhancements in national parks. At the same time, participants will gain practical experience and deepen their connections to these treasured places.

Service corps crews work under the guidance and mentorship of National Park Service (NPS) staff to complete essential projects to improve access for recreation, protect parks from wildland fires, and address critical facilities and infrastructure needs. Each crew provides much-needed support for parks and makes a tangible impact, while crew members gain practical skills in the field, earn trade certifications, develop as leaders, and form connections with each other and the parks they work in. Whether participants return as part of another seasonal crew or pursue a career in parks, trades, or private sector work, each experience strengthens parks while inspiring future stewards.

Chosen through a competitive process, some of this year's grantees include:

American Conservation Experience will complete critical recreation access projects, dock repair, trail maintenance, deferred maintenance, and historic preservation projects at Christiansted National Historic Site.

will complete critical recreation access projects, dock repair, trail maintenance, deferred maintenance, and historic preservation projects at American YouthWorks will complete priority deferred maintenance and recreation access improvements across high-use and historically significant areas of Hot Springs National Park.

will complete priority deferred maintenance and recreation access improvements across high-use and historically significant areas of Conservation Legacy will pilot a fellowship program dedicated to strengthening the capacity across youth programs with the NPS Historic Preservation Training Center within NPS, increasing opportunities for youth corps participation.

will pilot a fellowship program dedicated to strengthening the capacity across youth programs with the within NPS, increasing opportunities for youth corps participation. Environment for the Americas will partner with Golden Gate National Recreation Area to complete trail maintenance, resource protection, and museum collection preservation over the span of 11 months.

will partner with to complete trail maintenance, resource protection, and museum collection preservation over the span of 11 months. Friends of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park will host a year-long crew at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, completing critical recreation access projects, trail construction and maintenance, and disaster assistance.

will host a year-long crew at completing critical recreation access projects, trail construction and maintenance, and disaster assistance. Student Conservation Association will place 12 fellows with NPS' Structural Fire Program to support structural fire protection and prevention efforts – like inspection, testing, and maintenance of fire protection systems, portable fire extinguishers, and fire hydrant systems – in parks.

This year's investment also includes $1.5 million to assemble 12 Maintenance Action Teams (MAT) projects to address high-priority, timely infrastructure projects in as many parks. Their projects are already in the field and will be completed by the end of the year.

View the full list of this year's grantees here.

"Service corps crews make a tangible difference in national parks today, while building the skills and connection that can shape how they care for these places in the future," said NPF President and CEO Jeff Reinbold. "Whether they are clearing trails, restoring habitats, or preserving historic structures, young people see firsthand what stewardship looks like and the role they can play in carrying parks forward."

This is the eighth year NPF has invested in service corps, proof of the positive impact these projects have on participants, parks, and the experience of visitors. In 2025, NPF-funded service corps projects maintained over 400 miles of trails, engaged nearly 600 volunteers, and restored and improved over 2,400 acres. View the full list of last year's grantees here.

NPF is proud to support service corps projects nationwide, made possible thanks to generous partners and donors, including The Malott Family Foundation, Rick L. and Vicki L. James, The James Foundation, American Airlines, Carhartt, Garnier, Nature Valley, and many other supporters whose contributions help advance this work.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

SOURCE National Park Foundation