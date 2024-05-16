National Park Foundation Receives $25 Million Gift from Connie and Steve Ballmer

The donation will support the Foundation's ambitious mission to protect and preserve national parks

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Park Foundation (NPF) announced a generous $25 million gift from Connie and Steve Ballmer, co-founders of the Ballmer Group.

The gift is inspired by their love of and connection to national parks, including Bryce Canyon, Zion, Death Valley and Channel Islands National Parks, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The funds will support priority initiatives to protect parks, connect people to these great places, and help the Foundation accelerate the benefits to parks all over the country.

"Philanthropy is accomplishing more for America's national parks than ever before," said president and CEO Will Shafroth, National Park Foundation. "Thanks to the leadership and tremendous generosity of Connie and Steve Ballmer, the National Park Foundation will be able to invest their funds in places of greatest need and leverage other public and private funds at a time when the parks need our support."

The Ballmer's gift supports NPF's Campaign for National Parks — the largest historic fundraising effort ensuring our national parks receive the support they need. Through the campaign, NPF will raise $1 billion by 2028, with an additional $3.5 billion raised collectively by over 450 park partner organizations throughout the country.

NPF will leverage this transformative commitment by the Ballmer family to support a variety of programs, such as Open OutDoors for Kids, which connects kids to the parks, and Service Corps that provides young adults with jobs in parks to build trails and restore wetlands, as well as help our parks adapt to a changing climate at places like Mount Rainier National Park and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

In collaboration with its park partners, NPF is focused on raising awareness of the need and opportunities for private philanthropy to support national parks. For over a century, philanthropy has played an integral role in developing, expanding, and preserving our national parks. It is through the support of individuals, corporations, and foundations that we can continue this work.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org.

