National Park Service Launches Mi Parque, Mi Historia Campaign with NPS Birthday

News provided by

Montage Marketing Group

24 Aug, 2023, 16:33 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the National Park Service's (NPS) 107th birthday on August 25, NPS is launching "Mi Parque, Mi Historia," a campaign that invites Hispanic/Latino communities, families, and individuals to share their personal connection to parks and the outdoors.

The National Park Service manages and preserves over 400 national parks in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories and invests nearly $1billion annually to support local parks and historic preservation efforts in communities across the country. Throughout history and today, these spaces have been enjoyed, explored, and protected by the Hispanic/Latino community. Mi Parque, Mi Historia encourages Hispanics and Latinos to share their experiences with the national parks along with programs administered and supported by NPS like National Heritage Areas, National Historic Landmarks, and local recreation spaces supported by the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Like the parks themselves, Mi Parque, Mi Historia is for everyone. Whether people are outdoor enthusiasts, seasonal visitors, or families who celebrate occasions like a quinceañera, bautismo, or día de campo in their community greenspace, all are welcomed to tell their tales using the hashtag #MiParqueMiHistoria on social media or submitting their stories through the NPS online portal.

People are also encouraged to join in the celebration by visiting national parks and other sites within the National Park System. View the official calendar to locate sites hosting celebrations.

The National Park Service hopes the stories shared through Mi Parque, Mi Historia will highlight the past, present, and future of Hispanic/Latino culture in America's parks. NPS flagship social media accounts are set to showcase content generated through the campaign over the next several months, including during Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information about Mi Parque, Mi Historia and to see some of the stories shared, visit https://bit.ly/3KUIbzH.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 425 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and YouTube.

This news is distributed on behalf of the National Park Service by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with the National Park Service Office of Communications.

For more information:
Media Contact: Jenn Song
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (703) 474-1212

Or email NPS at [email protected].

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group

