National Partners in Healthcare continues expansion in Salt Lake City, Utah with Intermountain Anesthesia Consultants. Tweet this

"We are excited about our new partnership with IAC and our collective ability to support the ongoing high-quality anesthesia services to the patients, surgeons and facilities they serve," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Adding IAC to NPH continues to prove our commitment to adding high quality leaders in the anesthesia community."

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®), a private equity firm providing growth, consolidation, and repositioning capital solutions in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com.

Rebecca Brophy, Holly Buckley and Thomas Zahn, of McGuireWoods LLP, provided legal counsel to NPH. Intermountain Anesthesia Consultants and its partners were represented in the transaction by Rob Yates of Kirton McConkie, Salt Lake City, Utah.

SOURCE National Partners in Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.nphllc.com

