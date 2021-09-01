National Partners in Healthcare continues to expand in Phoenix, Arizona with Copper Canyon Anesthesia

National Partners in Healthcare continues to expand in Phoenix by partnering with Copper Canyon Anesthesia Tweet this

"We are extremely excited about the addition of Copper Canyon to our NPH family and know that we have partnered with yet another group of high-quality anesthesia providers serving the Phoenix community," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Partnering with Copper Canyon is another testament to NPH's commitment to adding high quality leaders in the anesthesia."

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®), a private equity firm providing growth, consolidation, and repositioning capital solutions in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com.

Lisa Atlas Genecov, Ashley Francois, Andrew Skowronski and Valentina Famparska, of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Dallas, Texas, provided legal counsel to NPH. Copper Canyon Anesthesia and its shareholders were represented in the transaction by Douglas O. Guffey of Jaburg Wilk, LLC, Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE National Partners in Healthcare

