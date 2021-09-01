National Partners in Healthcare continues to expand in Phoenix, Arizona with Southwest Anesthesia Partners

National Partners in Healthcare continues to expand in Phoenix by partnering with Southwest Anesthesia Partners Tweet this

"We are extremely excited about our new partnership with SWAP and their ongoing dedication to high quality anesthesia to the patients, surgeons and facilities they serve in Phoenix," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Adding SWAP to NPH validates our commitment to adding high quality leaders in the anesthesia community."

NPH would like to welcome the Senior Partners of SWAP, Charles Beaulieu, MD, Greg Morris, MD, Scott Pearce, DO, Daniel Parsons, MD, Andy Lee, MD, Matthew Waldbusser, DO, Its Associates and CRNAs.

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and Assured Healthcare Partners® (AHP®), a private equity firm providing growth, consolidation, and repositioning capital solutions in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AHP, please visit www.ahpartners.com.

Lisa Atlas Genecov and Ashley Francois, of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Dallas, Texas, provided legal counsel to NPH. Southwest Anesthesia Partners its shareholders were represented in the transaction by Douglas O. Guffey of Jaburg Wilk, LLC, Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE National Partners in Healthcare

