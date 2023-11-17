National Partners in Healthcare expands into New Hampshire with Amoskeag Anesthesia

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services, announced today that Amoskeag Anesthesia ("Amoskeag") has joined NPH.

"The partnership with NPH will only improve upon our long history of serving the anesthesia community and enhance our relationships with patients, surgeons and facility partners," states Sayed Razvi, MD, Amoskeag Partner.

Joseph Hyatt, MD, Amoskeag Partner asserts, "The alliance with NPH gives our group access to some of the industry's leading anesthesia business experts and allows us to continue to focus on growth, customer service and delivering high quality patient care."

"Our dedication to clinical excellence blended with NPH's management and operational expertise is the ideal combination. We are excited for what the future holds," adds Benjamin Grudinskas, MD, Amoskeag Partner.

"NPH is proud to partner with Amoskeag Anesthesia. This group has effectively established itself as the preeminent anesthesia service provider across New England, driven by quality care, comprehensive service offerings and deep bench of experienced providers," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Their dedication to clinical excellence blended with NPH's management and operational expertise is the ideal combination. The support of NPH will afford the group greater opportunities to maximize efficiencies and streamline operations while retaining 100% clinical autonomy."

About National Partners in Healthcare:
NPH is a national single-specialty anesthesia healthcare organization delivering best-in-class anesthesiology services.  With over 1,300 Clinicians operating in 19 States, NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality Anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care.  For more information, www.nphllc.com.

Rebecca Brophy, Holly Buckley and Thomas Zahn, of McGuireWoods LLP, provided legal counsel to National Partners in Healthcare. Michael Patton, Ajeya Shekar and Tommy Spiegel with Provident Healthcare Partners provided financial advisory services to Amoskeag Anesthesia in this transaction. Craig Woods and Dean Gould of Dykema Gossett PLLC, served as legal counsel to Amoskeag Anesthesia.

