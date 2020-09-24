National Partners in Healthcare Expands into Salt Lake City, Utah with Rocky Mountain Anesthesiology.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services, announced today that Rocky Mountain Anesthesiology (Rocky) has joined NPH.

"We are thrilled to partner with NPH here in Utah. NPH's industry leading business expertise, clinical quality programs, and collaborative relationships with anesthesia providers, hospital systems and payers stands-out as the best partnership for anesthesia medical groups in the country," Travis Slade, MD, Managing Partner of Rocky Mountain Anesthesiology. "Our partnership with NPH will only improve upon our long history of serving the anesthesia community and enhance our relationships with patients, surgeons and facilities," said Brad Bohman, MD, Managing Partner of Rocky Mountain Anesthesiology.

"We are extremely excited about launching our partnership model in Utah with Rocky and their unwavering dedication to high quality anesthesia to the patients, surgeons and facilities they serve in Ogden," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Adding Rocky to NPH expands our commitment to adding high quality leaders in the anesthesia community."

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, an investment firm with extensive experience building enduring partnerships in the healthcare industry.

Lisa Atlas Genecov, Weston Michael Love and Ashley Francois, of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Dallas, Texas, provided legal counsel to NPH. Rocky Mountain Anesthesiology and its shareholders were represented in the transaction by John M. Hogan of Saxton & Stump, LLC, Malvern, Pennsylvania.

