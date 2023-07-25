National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation and Partners Release Guide that Enhances Quality of Life for Dementia Patients and their Caregivers

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), Aliviado Health, and Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) announced today the release of a new NPHI dementia care resources guide that will improve quality of life for dementia patients, reduce hospitalizations, and ease the burden for families and caregivers.

The NPHI "Dementia Care Patient & Caregiver Resource Guide" is designed to support the home care of people living with dementia and to assist caregivers, including families, with the skills and necessary information to care for, manage safety, and provide comfort for their loved one living with dementia within their home. Many people living with dementia frequently visit their doctor's office, emergency room, and hospital due to worsening symptoms or increasing caregiving strain, but these conditions can be prevented or managed with appropriate hospice and palliative care.

"Our goal for this guide is to empower people with dementia, and their loved ones, with the information they need to ask their care team questions about what matters most to them, understand what to expect in the future, and navigate their journey with dementia," said Brynn Bowman, MPA, Chief Executive Officer at CAPC.

Dementia can be a tremendous burden not only for people living with the disease, but also for their families and caregivers. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 6.7 million individuals in the U.S. have dementia, the majority of which received an Alzheimer's diagnosis, and by 2050, that figure is expected to more than double as the population ages. Across the nation, there are an estimated 11 million Americans who provide unpaid care for patients with dementia, many of whom carry the burden alone and face difficulties in navigating care.

"When used effectively, the new patient and caregiver guide will improve the wellbeing, safety, and comfort of thousands of patients living with dementia," said Dr. Cameron Muir, Chief Innovation Officer at NPHI. "Navigating dementia care can be extremely stressful to patients, families, and caregivers, but we are working hard to reduce those challenges and deliver the best-in-class resources, at no additional cost, to thousands of individuals."

The new Patient & Caregiver Guide represents the best standards of care for mid-, advanced-, to end-stage dementia and was put together with the collective input of 100+ not-for-profit hospice, palliative care, and advanced illness care organizations.

"As a geriatric and palliative nurse practitioner and nurse scientist, I have seen how the right intervention, tailored specifically for a person living with dementia and their care partner, can radically improve the experience of caregiving and quality of life. The evidence-based tips in this handbook are grounded in decades of research to improve the care and caregiving of those living with dementia," said Ab Brody, PhD, RN, FAAN, FPCN, founder of Aliviado Health and associate director of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

The guide offers a detailed explanation of dementia, provides tips for symptom management, and offers resources for both patients and caregivers. If you are supporting a loved one who is living with dementia, experiencing challenges with care, or would like to connect with a trusted community-based provider, please visit www.hospiceinnovations.org or call 844-GET-NPHI (438-6744). Click here to download the free guide.

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more about NPHI at hospiceinnovations.org.

The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality, equitable health care for people living with serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. Learn more at capc.org.

Aliviado Health provides innovative training and resources to home-based teams and community-based organizations, giving them advanced expertise in the complexities of dementia care. It is a dissemination arm of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, focusing on assisting clinicians and organizations in implementing high-quality, evidence-based care for older adults with serious illness. The mission of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing is to ensure older adults achieve optimal health and quality of life, and has become a beacon for those working to advance geriatrics in nursing. Learn more at aliviado.org.

