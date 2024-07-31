National Pawnbrokers Association Announces 2024 Pawn Industry Awards Winners

VICTOR, N.Y., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) today announced the winners of its annual Pawn Industry Awards. The awards recognize outstanding achievements on the part of NPA members and are presented to individuals and businesses that have significantly contributed to the industry.

The winners of the 2024 Pawn Industry Awards are:

July 23, 2024 - NPA Pawnbroker of the Year Recipient Lisa Little Poses On Stage During 2024 Pawn Industry Awards Ceremony

Pawnbroker of the Year: Lisa Little , Fieldstone Jewelry & Pawn

, Fieldstone Jewelry & Pawn Young Professional of the Year: Jeremy Powell, BJ Pawn

Industry Partner of the Year: Dave Griffiths, AML Gurus

State Association of the Year: Mississippi Pawnbrokers Association

Outstanding Community Relations: Tommy Hunt , Tom's Pawn Central

, Tom's Pawn Central Outstanding Pawn Image Award: Perry Lewin, Decatur Jewelry & Pawn

The awards were presented during the annual NPA Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on July 23 at Pawn Expo, the national convention and trade show for the pawn industry, hosted at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The convention was attended by hundreds of pawnbrokers from across the country and as far as New Zealand.

"The NPA is honored to celebrate these outstanding pawnbrokers and businesses," NPA President Johnny Whiteside said. "They exemplify the nationwide commitment pawn professionals have to their customers and communities."

Additionally, NPA Executive Director Kristen Williams remarked, "It's a privilege to lead such a passionate group of business owners dedicated to their communities. This year's award winners are an incredibly talented group."

The NPA is comprised of the largest and most qualified network of pawn professionals in the world. The association has a dedicated Government Relations team that works to serve and support the industry year-round.

"I encourage all pawnbrokers to explore the many benefits NPA has to offer," said Williams.

Learn more about the NPA Pawn Industry Awards at NationalPawnbrokers.org/Pawn-Industry-Awards.

Pawn Expo is scheduled to be held in Atlanta, GA July 21-24, 2025. Booth sales have begun and registration will begin in January 2025.

About The National Pawnbrokers Association

The National Pawnbrokers Association is a non-profit trade association that represents pawnbrokers nationwide. The NPA advocates for the pawn industry on legislative and regulatory issues, provides educational resources and professional development opportunities for its members, and promotes the positive contributions of pawnbrokers to their communities.

For more information about the NPA, visit NationalPawnbrokers.org.

