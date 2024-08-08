National Pawnbrokers Association Awards Scholarships to Ten Students at Pawn Expo

VICTOR, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) is proud to announce it has awarded scholarships to ten outstanding students through its Future Business Leaders Scholarship Fund. These scholarships are presented annually to children or grandchildren of NPA pawnbroker members who demonstrate academic excellence.

L to R: Randi Butterfield, NPA Young Professionals Committee Chair; Garrett Collier, 24-25 Future Business Leaders Scholarship Recipient; Kristen Williams, NPA Executive Director TOP, L to R: Reiley Ayala, Charity Bowers, Garrett Collier, Ryan Doucette, Carolina Elias; BOTTOM, L to R: Karla Fuentes, Carleigh Longacher, Brayden McCauley, Magdelena Rubenstein, Brooklyn White.

"Investing in the future generation is paramount to the NPA," said Kristen Williams, NPA Executive Director. "We are thrilled to support these exceptional students as they pursue their educational goals. Their dedication to academics and their commitment to their communities reflect the very values we hold dear in the pawn industry."

The winners of the 2024-2025 NPA Future Business Leaders Scholarship are:

Reiley Ayala

Charity Bowers

Garrett Collier

Ryan Doucette

Carolina Elias

Karla Fuentes

Carleigh Longacher

Brayden McCauley

Magdelena Rubenstein

Brooklyn White

The NPA Young Professionals Committee carefully reviewed applications from a competitive pool of candidates. Selection criteria included academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service, and a personal essay outlining the students' future aspirations and how their education will contribute to their success.

"We are incredibly impressed with this year's scholarship recipients," said Randi Butterfield, NPA Young Professionals Committee Chair. "Their academic achievements are remarkable, and their commitment to giving back to their communities is truly inspiring. We have no doubt they will go on to achieve great things."

The National Pawnbrokers Association is a non-profit trade association representing pawnbrokers nationwide. The NPA advocates for the pawn industry on legislative and regulatory issues, provides educational resources and professional development opportunities for its members, and promotes the positive contributions of pawnbrokers to their communities.

For more information about the NPA, visit NationalPawnbrokers.org.

