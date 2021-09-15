National Payroll Provider Joins StandardC Network for Cannabis-Related Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC is pleased to announce the addition of a leading payroll and benefits provider to its growing network of banking, lending, insurance, and financial services that are available to compliant cannabis businesses.

"Until now, the cannabis industry has had limited payroll and benefits solutions, leading to a host of problems ranging from the inability to process a direct deposit for their employees to the failure to timely pay payroll taxes. We are delighted that our technology and expertise have enabled this national payroll provider, in addition to multiple banks and credit unions, to meet the growing needs of the cannabis industry," said Robert Mann, CEO and Co-Founder of StandardC.

This payroll processing partnership adds outstanding features for the cannabis industry, including direct deposit, automated payroll tax calculation, payment, filing, accounting system integration, online employee access and self-service, labor distribution, and job costing. Other key features include HR information system, employee onboarding, recruiting / applicant tracking, job board integrations, ACA compliance, COBRA, Cal Savers data feeds, and benefits administration with carrier connections. Cannabis companies now have access to time and attendance monitoring that satisfies state wage and hour requirements and monitoring employee covid vaccine and testing status. Beyond those basics that other industries take for granted, our new partner can provide fully outsourced payroll and HR—allowing the cannabis industry to expand and scale by focusing on its core functions. Employers are facing increased federal, state, and local HR mandates, in addition to the federal, state, and local cannabis industry laws and regulations. The new partner has a dedicated cannabis consulting and service team ready to help at their standard pricing – no overcharging the cannabis industry.

StandardC helps cannabis-related businesses with far more than payroll with its proprietary universal application for banking, insurance, lending, and payroll services. "Partnering with StandardC is helping entrepreneurial companies to scale and reach their potential in the market," said Erin Gore, CEO, and Founder of the Garden Society. "By transforming how the cannabis industry obtains financial services while automating how financial institutions fulfill their regulatory obligations, StandardC is solving a major dilemma for many of us."

About StandardC

Richard Laiderman, Pooya Sarabandi, PhD., and Robert Mann founded StandardC to solve the cannabis banking problem. The leadership team has grown to include Robert Baron, a cannabis banking expert and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, and Teveia Barnes, Esq., former Commissioner of the California Department of Financial Institutions.

StandardC enables, facilitates, and supports banking, lending, payments, insurance, payroll, and armored transport in a compliant cannabis ecosystem and simplifies cannabis-related business development, initial and ongoing due diligence, transaction and Customer Relation Management (CRM) for enterprise and the entire cannabis ecosystem.

Learn more at www.standardc.io and www.bankingcannabis.org

SOURCE StandardC

Related Links

https://standardc.com

