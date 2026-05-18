National Peanut Board Unveils Bold Brand Platform to Unify America's Peanut Industry

For the first time, U.S. farmers, manufacturers, and brands are rallying behind one cohesive identity, celebrating the humble crop as a distinct category of one. The peanut offers plentiful positive impacts as an accessible, affordable, and sustainable powerhouse. With more protein* and the smallest carbon footprint** of any nut, peanuts are a shelf-stable and versatile source of nutrition.*** They are technically not even nuts — they are legumes.

Consumers may not realize that peanuts are grown in the U.S., produced by around 7,000 peanut-farming families. While they are grown on less than two million acres of America's over 190 million acres of farmland, peanuts are the seventh most valuable U.S. crop with a value of over $1 billion. As the farming industry at large faces ongoing headwinds, from droughts to increasing input costs, this brand launch is building energizing, unifying momentum.

"There's so much soul in the peanut industry," said Ryan Lepicier, President and CEO of the National Peanut Board. "We're turning what some might see as only a commodity into a brand that honors the passion of our industry while leading us into a bright future."

The new brand features a memorable peanut-shaped logo and vibrant "bright harvest" color, creating a clear, cohesive signal of American-grown peanuts. The tagline "It's Not Nuts. It's Peanuts." playfully nods to their range of surprising benefits. Representing unprecedented peanut industry collaboration, the brand is launching across a variety of channels to reach new consumers who may not be actively thinking about peanut products. Over time, the National Peanut Board also has ambitions of the brand showing up in stores aisles on product packaging.

"Our vision for this brand is to elevate peanuts in the hearts and minds of the next generation," said Dena Malsom, Chief Marketing Officer of the National Peanut Board. "Peanuts have a compelling, unexpected story that we're spotlighting with this campaign, because when you choose peanuts, you're choosing something good for yourself, good for our planet, and good for American farmers."

The brand and its launch campaign was developed in partnership with creative agency Special U.S., intentionally crafted to play into the big benefits of the small peanut. Award-winning stop motion director Anthony Farquhar-Smith of Not to Scale directed the memorable vignettes, featuring miniature sets and 781 3D-printed, handcrafted figurines with real peanut foods. Having worked on Tim Burton's 'Corpse Bride' and Wes Anderson's 'Fantastic Mr. Fox,' Farquhar-Smith brings his captivating style to spotlight the unexpected value of peanuts.

Beyond the campaign creative, the National Peanut Board also partnered with renowned athlete Jeremiyah Love, who embodies a generation of athletes who quietly rely on simple foods like peanuts to help power their accomplishments. To acknowledge that peanut love, U.S. farmers thanked Love with countless bags of peanuts to help fuel his success.

"Peanuts are so much more than just another crop in the field or ingredient on the plate," said Neal Baxley, 2026 Chairman of the National Peanut Board and South Carolina peanut farmer. "They nourish our communities in every sense of the word, so we farmers take such pride in growing them. This brand supports our long-term growth ambitions so we can sustain our farms for the generations to come."

*Peanuts provide 7 grams of protein and 14 grams of fat per ounce, which is more protein than any nut.

**Peanuts have the smallest carbon footprint of any nut ounce for ounce. They use significantly less water than tree nuts, with 3.2 gallons of water to grow one ounce of peanuts. They are often called nature's "zero waste" plant, as everything from roots to hulls are utilized. This data presents U.S. water usage per ounce based on blue water (irrigation) for the period 2000/2016 and grey water (to assimilate applied nitrogen) for 2004/2013. Sources: California Department of Food and Agriculture; Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; Mekonnen, M.M., University of Alabama; and the United States Department of Agriculture. Limitations include the quality and availability of data.

***Peanuts provide seven grams of plant-based protein, two grams of fiber, and over 30 essential micronutrients. They are an excellent source of niacin and manganese, and a good source of Vitamin E, magnesium, copper, and other vitamins. Scientific evidence suggests but does not prove that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, including peanuts, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease.

About the National Peanut Board

The National Peanut Board represents American peanut farmers and their families. Through research and marketing initiatives, the Board finds new ways to enhance production and increase consumer demand by promoting the great taste, nutrition and culinary versatility of USA-grown peanuts. For more information about the Board, visit www.usapeanuts.com.

SOURCE National Peanut Board