National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Kicks Off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with $1 Million Donation Match Announcement

News provided by

National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

06 Sep, 2023, 09:51 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), a leader in the fight against childhood cancer, kicks off National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by announcing a $1 million donation match campaign.

With only 4% of all federal funding for cancer research allocated to childhood cancer projects, NPCF seeks your help to offset this lack of funding. When you donate to NPCF, you're funding critical research and scientific advances to find better treatment options through the best doctors and scientists at over thirty leading pediatric cancer institutions in the U.S.

Every dollar you give will have twice the impact on helping our littlest cancer warriors. Through this donation match campaign, we seek to raise up to $2 million for critical pediatric cancer research, but we can't stop there. Most current standard treatments for pediatric cancer were approved before the mid-1980s, and those toxic treatments cause more than 95% of childhood cancer survivors to experience significant health-related issues by the age of 45.

"We are so grateful for our generous donor who recognizes the critical need for pediatric cancer research funding. Your impact on pediatric cancer will be doubled with every donation amount being met dollar-for-dollar, having twice the effect on further funding essential science, and saving children's lives," said NPCF CEO David Frazer.

If you've ever wanted to make a big difference for critically ill children, now is the time. Make twice the impact for kids like Riley and "Help Fund the Cure" by donating to fund research at HelpFundTheCure.org.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:
The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (founded in 1991) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. We govern a unique, collaborative research consortium (called the Sunshine Project) consisting of physicians and scientists from over 35 of the top hospitals in the nation and collaborate to idealize and aggregate the best scientific ideas and fund innovative research. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated, 4-star cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit NationalPCF.org.

SOURCE National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

