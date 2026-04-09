National Permanente physician leaders to share insights on health care's future, new technology, and value-based care at Becker's 16th Annual Meeting

OAKLAND, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Becker's 16th Annual Meeting in Chicago, April 13-16, seven Permanente physician leaders will highlight the importance of value-based care and physician leadership in delivering high-quality health care. They will also discuss how to achieve this level of care while navigating uncertainty and building a more resilient health system.

What: Attendees will gain industry-leading perspectives on

Ways to reimagine strategy, structure and clinical leadership to meet evolving health care demands.

What's next in AI and other innovations transforming health care

How to maintain clinical excellence in the rapidly changing health care policy landscape

Where: Hyatt Regency Chicago, 151 E Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois

Who:

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit permanente.org.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

Permanente Medical Groups provide award-winning care to Kaiser Permanente's 12.6 million members. More than 25,000 primary care physicians and specialists are dedicated to the mission of providing high quality, affordable care to all our patients and communities. Our ethical, compassionate approach to value-based care is physician-led, patient-centered, and evidence-based. We work collaboratively, supported by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class primary, complex, and chronic care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization of Permanente Medical Groups, which provide high-quality, affordable health care to the members of Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works to spread the ethical and compassionate value-based care we call Permanente Medicine. Our model of care is physician-led, patient-centered, and team-delivered. We foster and accelerate medical research, clinical innovation, and performance improvements. With Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we're expanding the reach of Kaiser Permanente's unique approach to integrated care delivery, transforming health care in America.

SOURCE The Permanente Federation