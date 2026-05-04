National Pet Month: Levoit Introduces Vital® Pet Pro, a Smart Air Purifier Engineered to Adsorb Pet Odors

Advanced technology helps alleviate common pet peeves by removing up to 70% of odors within one hour and simplifying maintenance for busy households

TUSTIN, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Pet Month, Levoit, the No. 1 air purifier brand in the U.S.[1], today announced the launch of the Vital Pet Pro, a smart air purifier engineered for homes where pet odors, fur and dander are a daily reality.

Levoit Vital Pet Pro Air Purifier

For pet owners, odors are often the hardest part of keeping a home feeling fresh, and the Vital Pet Pro was built to tackle that head-on by removing up to 70% of pet odors within one hour[2]. A built-in 3-stage filtration system — pre-filter, main filter and high-efficiency activated carbon filter — effectively captures pet hair, fine particles, dander and odors in a single unit without requiring the constant maintenance, especially during peak shedding seasons.

Key features of the Levoit Vital Pet Pro include:

Enhanced Odor Control: The carbon filter includes 140 grams of activated carbon to help reduce persistent pet odors and improve overall air freshness.

The carbon filter includes 140 grams of activated carbon to help reduce persistent pet odors and improve overall air freshness. Auto-Clean Technology : An integrated self-cleaning mechanism removes debris and buildup of hair from the pre-filter, automatically collecting it in a removable tray to reduce clogs and simplifying maintenance.

: An integrated self-cleaning mechanism removes debris and buildup of hair from the pre-filter, automatically collecting it in a removable tray to reduce clogs and simplifying maintenance. Smart & Seamless Operation : Auto Mode intelligently adjusts fan speed as the device detects PM2.5 particles and VOCs, helping prevent them from spreading. Meanwhile, the VeSync app enables effortless control and air quality monitoring with real-time insights, filter tracking and smart scheduling.

: Auto Mode intelligently adjusts fan speed as the device detects PM2.5 particles and VOCs, helping prevent them from spreading. Meanwhile, the VeSync app enables effortless control and air quality monitoring with real-time insights, filter tracking and smart scheduling. Whisper-Quiet Performance : Engineered for whisper quiet operation with noise levels as low as 21dB in Sleep Mode, making it ideal for bedrooms and shared living spaces.

: Engineered for whisper quiet operation with noise levels as low as 21dB in Sleep Mode, making it ideal for bedrooms and shared living spaces. High-Efficiency Airflow Design : A U-shaped air inlet is designed to capture nearby airborne pet hair and particles while boosting overall airflow and circulation.

: A U-shaped air inlet is designed to capture nearby airborne pet hair and particles while boosting overall airflow and circulation. Pet-Proof Hardware: A pet-proof display lock prevents accidental setting changes, and a durable, nylon cable helps prevent chew damage.

"Living with pets brings a lot of joy, but it also comes with ongoing challenges like odors and constant cleanup," said Charlie Park, Vice President of Research, Design & Development at VeSync. "The Vital Pet Pro was designed by listening closely to pet owners and addressing those frustrations to deliver an automated, low-maintenance solution that keep homes fresh every day."

To further support pet-loving homes and families, each Vital Pet Pro purchase will support animals in need through Levoit's ongoing partnership with Best Friends Animal Society®. Ten percent of proceeds from purchases made through the Levoit x Best Friends page will go toward helping shelter animals get the essentials they need, including food, clean spaces and training that helps prepare them for their forever homes. The purchase of additional Levoit best-sellers through the same page, including the Vital 100S-P Air Purifier, Vital 200S-P Air Purifier, and the top-rated LVAC-200 Cordless Vacuum, also supports Best Friends Animal Society.

The Vital Pet Pro is available for $199.99 on Levoit.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, Chewy.com, and other select retailers, with Amazon availability coming soon.

The press kit with images is available HERE.

[1] Circana Unify+ (U.S. Retail Tracking Service), Air Purifiers category, annual unit shares and dollar shares, 2022–2025 [2] Tested with isovaleric acid in a chamber. Individual results may vary.

About Levoit

Levoit elevates home wellness. From the air you breathe to the ground you walk on, we design smart humidifiers, air purifiers, vacuums and fans that transform your home into a space of ease and comfort. Our app gives you full control of your home base, enabling you to monitor air quality, adjust humidity and set timers and schedules with the tap of a screen. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit continues our company's mission to build the home of the future. Learn more at www.levoit.com and follow Levoit on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

About VeSync

Headquartered in Tustin, Calif., VeSync is a leading global smart home technology company empowering everyday wellness through innovative technology and thoughtful design. The company designs and delivers consumer appliances and wellness products that simplify routines and support better living under its family of brands: Levoit, Cosori and Etekcity, all integrated through the VeSync app for seamless smart living. VeSync holds more than 125 patents worldwide, and its award-winning products lead in their categories. VeSync develops smart, connected solutions that enhance everyday life for millions of households across North America, Europe and Asia. www.vesync.com.

SOURCE Vesync Co., Ltd