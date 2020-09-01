National Pharmaceutical Council Names Dr. Robert Dubois as Interim President and CEO

"Dr. Dubois is a recognized champion of the value of medicines and exactly the right interim leader for NPC," said Blasine Penkowski, Chief Strategic Customer Officer, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, and NPC Board Chair. "At a moment when the need to speed innovation and expand patient access is especially critical, Bobby will build on NPC's research, partnerships and education by continuing to ask the questions that advance the conversation."

For the past 10 years, Dr. Dubois has served as NPC's chief science officer and executive vice president. Under Dr. Dubois' leadership, NPC's research team has built a strong reputation and foundation for conducting policy research that is used by NPC's member companies, partner organizations and health care decision-makers across the country.

"NPC's research will continue to address tough policy questions through sound evidence. Improved evidence leads to more reliable treatment decisions, optimizes care delivery and patient outcomes, and improves health system efficiency," said Dr. Dubois.

Dr. Dubois brings more than 25 years of experience in health care research, with a focus on understanding and ensuring that patients receive high value health care. Earlier in his career, he was the chief medical officer of Cerner Life Sciences, and he co-founded Protocare Sciences and was its executive vice president, chief medical officer, and later its CEO.

Dr. Dubois received his bachelor's degree from Harvard College, his medical degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and his doctorate in health policy from the RAND Graduate School. He is board certified in internal medicine.

About the National Pharmaceutical Council

The National Pharmaceutical Council is a health policy research organization dedicated to the advancement of good evidence and science, and to fostering an environment in the United States that supports medical innovation. Founded in 1953 and supported by the nation's major research-based pharmaceutical companies, NPC focuses on research development, information dissemination, and education on the critical issues of evidence, innovation and the value of medicines for patients. For more information, visit www.npcnow.org and follow NPC on Twitter @npcnow.

