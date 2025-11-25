NATIONAL PHILANTHROPIC TRUST DONOR-RECOMMENDED GRANTS TO CHARITIES GROW 20% IN FY 2025 TO EXCEED $6.6 BILLION

Year-over-year, NPT donor-advised fund grant value and volume to charitable organizations increased 20% and 25% respectively

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), the largest national, independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds (DAF), granted $6.61 billion to over 48,000 qualified charitable organizations in the U.S. and 67 other countries on behalf of its donors in Fiscal Year 2025. NPT DAF philanthropy grew in all key benchmarks year-over-year.

"Both the value of NPT donor-recommended grants and the number of charitable organizations receiving NPT grants grew to new heights this year," said Holly Welch Stubbing, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Philanthropic Trust. "Our donors are impactful philanthropists, and helping them support the causes they care deeply about domestically and internationally is critical to the nonprofit ecosystem. We anticipate this generosity to charitable organizations to continue into 2026 as donor-advised funds step up to meet the moment and support everyday needs and the innovations to drive social impact and transformation."

NPT Fiscal Year 2025* Highlights

$6.61 billion in donor-recommended grants, representing a 20% increase compared to 2024.





161,515 grants were awarded to charitable organizations in every state, the District of Columbia and 67 other countries, representing a 25% increase over the previous reporting period.





48,685 charitable organizations received donor-recommended grants, an 18% increase over 2024.





2/3rds of all grants were unrestricted, representing a significant 72% increase over 2024.





The total value of Environmental/Animals Sector (+41%) and Health Sector (+39%) grantmaking saw large increases over the previous reporting period.





Year-over-year donor grantmaking in FY 2025 saw growth in both value and volume across all eight charitable fields of interest: Arts and Culture, Education, Environment and Animals, Health, Human Services, International, Religion, Public and Societal Benefit.





Year-over-year grantmaking to international organizations grew 25% with a total of $439 million awarded. 1,242 grants were recommended internationally, up 428% compared to FY24.

NPT affiliates NPT UK and NPT Transatlantic, saw year-over-year increases in volume of grantmaking in FY 2025.

*NPT's fiscal year 2025 encompasses activity from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

