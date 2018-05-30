National Philanthropy Day is a celebration of philanthropy and pays tribute to Coloradans involved in giving, volunteering and helping to improve the quality of life in our community. Nomination forms are available at afpcc.org. The deadline to submit a nomination is 5:00 p.m. on July 16, 2018.

A public selection process, involving a wide-ranging group of community representatives, including members of the nonprofit/foundation, business and government sectors, determines the winners. The Outstanding Youth and Outstanding Youth Group winners receive $3,000 scholarships for continuing education courtesy of The Daniels Fund.

National Philanthropy Day is both an official day and a grassroots movement. Every year, since 1986 when President Ronald Reagan first proclaimed November 15th as National Philanthropy Day, communities across the globe have celebrated by hosting events to recognize activities of donors, volunteers, foundations, leaders, corporations, and others engaged in philanthropy.

In Colorado, National Philanthropy Day is presented by the Colorado Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, a membership organization committed to advancing philanthropy. The event's presenting sponsor is Rose Community Foundation. For more information, contact Kayla Arnesen of The Denver Hospice at (303) 398-6236.

Kayla Arnesen

National Philanthropy Day | Colorado Marketing Chair

karnesen@Care4Denver.org | (303) 398-6236

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-philanthropy-day-in-colorado-accepting-nominations-300655330.html

SOURCE The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Colorado Chapter; The Denver Hospice

Related Links

http://afpcc.org

