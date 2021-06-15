National Play Catch Week Starts Father's Day June 20th

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Play Catch Week begins this Sunday, June 20th. Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to begin a week-long celebration to enjoy playing catch with family, friends, and anyone needing a partner. The nationally recognized week has been celebrated by the Detroit Tigers, MLB Network, Nokona American Ballgloves, Rqwlings-Canada, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and many others. National Play Catch Week is the signature event for the non-profit, the Play Catch Movement and was started to encourage everyone to pick up a ball, invite family, friends, co-workers, classmates, or a perfect stranger to the nearest park or green space to play catch.

National Play Catch Week Logo

In 2013, Rhett Grametbauer embarked on a road trip in a VW Bus to visit every NFL stadium. In the midst of the cross-county adventure, the founder of the Play Catch Movement rediscovered his passion for playing catch, and began to understand the physical and psychological benefits that playing catch provides. "I started the Play Catch Movement to encourage everyone to play catch, and to provide those in need with the necessary equipment, including a partner, so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy a game of catch."

"I believe the game of catch can change the world, can end school violence, and bring people closer together," said Rhett Grametbauer. There may never be a time where the game of catch is needed more than now. Grametbauer stated, "As our country begins to reopen and people look to get outside and enjoy life again with family and friends, playing catch is one of life's simple pleasures that uniquely captures what people are seeking right now – a healthy, safe, accessible activity that involves connecting with others." It's fun and easy to participate in National Play Catch Week. Play catch, take photos, use #PlayCatch on social media, and tag @PlayCatch2 on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About the Play Catch Movement: Founded by Rhett Grametbauer, the Play Catch Movement positively impacts the world through the game of catch. It connects and encourages people, and improves their mental and physical well-being.

Visit PlayCatchMovement.org for more information.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Play Catch Movement

Rhett Grametbauer

512-923-8336

[email protected]

SOURCE Play Catch Movement