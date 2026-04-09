National Poetry Month Highlights Critically Praised Poetry Collection "What Love Leaves Behind"

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Poetry Month (April 1–30), Pine & Sea Press highlights What Love Leaves Behind, the critically praised poetry collection by author Karen Hansen. The book serves as a tribute to a father, exploring grief, memory, and enduring love.

Pine & Sea Press is a literary press dedicated to poetry collections that connect with readers through authentic voice and lasting impact. For National Poetry Month, a collection born from loss, holding space for memory, and the love that never leaves.

Written in the wake of her father's death, the collection reflects on the quiet ways presence continues after loss. Through clear, restrained language and intimate reflection, Hansen's poems capture what many readers struggle to articulate: how grief reshapes us, how memory lingers, and how love remains long after someone is gone.

Since its release, What Love Leaves Behind has resonated with readers navigating loss, drawing responses from those who say the poems articulate feelings they have carried but never named. The collection has also received praise from literary reviewers for its clarity and emotional honesty.

"When I lost my father, ordinary language felt too small," Hansen says. "Poetry became the place where grief could breathe and where love could continue speaking."

At its core, the collection holds a simple idea: "If these words help someone feel less alone inside their loss, then maybe that's how my dad's heartbeat keeps echoing in the world."

Structured as a quiet journey through grief and remembrance, the collection pairs poetry with full-page photography, offering a reflective companion through the evolving experience of loss.

In gratitude for the care her family received, a portion of the book's proceeds supports hospice care organizations, honoring the compassion that brings dignity and comfort at the end of life.

Published by Pine & Sea Press and available through Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle editions, What Love Leaves Behind continues to find readers during National Poetry Month, a time when poetry reminds us that language can hold even the most difficult parts of being human.

About Pine & Sea Press

Pine & Sea Press is a literary publisher specializing in poetry collections that connect with readers through authentic voice and lasting impact.

About the Author

Karen Hansen is a D.C.-area communications professional who has spent her career giving voice to leaders, organizations, and cultural moments. What Love Leaves Behind is her debut poetry collection, written in honor of her late father.

Publication Details

What Love Leaves Behind

By Karen Hansen

Published by Pine & Sea Press, distributed by Amazon

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Paperback | 6 x 9 | ISBN: 9798294583064 | $16.99 USD

Hardcover | Kindle

https://www.amazon.com/What-Love-Leaves-Behind-collection/dp/B0FQLKG9ZP

SOURCE Pine & Sea Press