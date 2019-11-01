National Police Association Announces October 2019 Chaplaincy Training Scholarship Recipient

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association is honored to announce that Isiah Moore was selected as the October 2019 recipient of a scholarship for the International Fellowship of Chaplains (IFOC) training certification. Chaplain Moore received his IFOC chaplaincy certification having completed training in October 2019.

Mr. Moore currently serves as a volunteer Chaplain for the Celina, TX Police Department and has done so since 2002.

Chaplain Moore stated that IFOC instructors Kathy Burden and Larry Burden are outstanding and provided not only important training but encouragement as well. Chaplain Moore went on to say the IFOC sections involving dealing with domestic violence, human trafficking and depression were particularly impactful.

The IFOC is a nonprofit organization, providing training, credentialing, ordination, networking, and deployment in the varied areas of chaplaincy. The IFOC interfaces with both the secular and ministry worlds for the purpose of promoting tolerance and understanding, as well as, provide professional, trained and dedicated chaplains in the various fields of need. IFOC's purpose is to "Train (and equip) the saints (the body of Christ) for the work of the ministry." The work of the chaplain differs greatly from the work of the pastorate. The pastor cares for the spiritual needs of the congregation; whereas, the chaplain cares for the needs of the secular world as well. More information about the IFOC and the National Police Association's scholarship program can be found at their website here https://www.ifoc.org/

NationalPolice.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.

