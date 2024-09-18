National Police Athletics / Activities Leagues Launches Youth Mental Health Focus with Appointment of Renowned Sports Clinician Dr. Galen Duncan

Dr. Duncan to lead youth mental health initiatives for 2M+ National PAL youth

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Police Athletic / Activities Leagues (National PAL) announces today that Dr. Galen Duncan, nationally recognized sports clinician, former NCAA standout basketball star, and alumnus of the Detroit Police Athletic League, has been appointed to lead a nationwide mental health and wellness program for the nearly two million youth participating in National PAL programs.

"The mental health needs of our nation's youth are staggering, especially among the most disadvantaged youth who are served every day by our chapters," said Chris Hill, CEO of National PAL. "Dr. Duncan and National PAL are committed to developing innovative programs and initiatives throughout our network of chapters to combat this growing challenge."

Dr. Duncan to lead youth mental health initiatives for 2M+ National PAL youth Post this

Dr. Duncan is a nationally known psychologist with broad academic and clinical experience in sports medicine and substance abuse treatment, most recently serving on the faculty of the University of Illinois Chicago. He has been a pioneer in player development with the National Basketball Association and National Football League including the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Lions. He has also worked with several NCAA Division I athletic programs.

"PAL had a deep impact on me personally and this is an opportunity to develop and implement models and programs that can help all youth, especially the most vulnerable," Dr. Duncan said. "For too long we have focused on patchwork solutions and relied upon limited resources while the mental health needs of young people have grown, especially in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. I look forward to working with our dedicated PAL professionals and volunteers throughout the country to truly address the mental health needs of youth in an intentional and impactful way."

A retired United States Army Reserves officer, the Southfield, Michigan native and Lake Superior State alumnus ('94) played collegiate basketball before securing his master's degree in social work from Wayne State University ('97), and Ph.D. in health psychology from Walden University in 2006. He is a current board member of the SASHA center for Domestic Violence Program located in Detroit, and is the first recipient and namesake of the organization's Community Impact Award.

About National PAL

The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc (National PAL) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing youth with opportunities for growth and development through positive engagement with law enforcement. With over 300 chapters nationwide, National PAL serves millions of young people, fostering a safer and more supportive community through mentorship, leadership programs, and recreational activities. To learn more about National PAL's programs or how to get involved, visit: nationalpal.org.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mackey

[email protected]

702-672-6117

SOURCE The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities Leagues, Inc.