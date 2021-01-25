National Police Foundation announces open application period for COVID-19 relief microgrants for first responders
The National Police Foundation, through the National First Responder COVID-19 Grant Relief Program, is continuing to provide support to first responders and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Microgrants awarded will be for reimbursement of documented COVID-19-related expenses up to $1,000.
Jan 25, 2021, 10:03 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Foundation (NPF), with support from its sponsors, is continuing to award microgrants to first responders through the National First Responder COVID-19 Grant Relief Program. This program provides financial assistance to first responders and survivors of first responders with COVID-19-related expenses, such as dependent care, isolation lodging, decontamination and cleaning services, and mental health and counseling services. Microgrants are being awarded in amounts of up to $1,000 per first responder household.
To date, NPF has awarded microgrants to more than 170 first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, emergency communications professionals, correction/detention officers, and other essential public safety personnel. Since the initial program launch on July 15, 2020, NPF has received applications from first responders from 42 states who have been impacted financially, physically, and mentally during the pandemic.
As COVID cases continue to rise across the United States, financial demands also continue to rise. NPF encourages all first responders and/or survivors of a first responder to review eligibility requirements and submit an application to receive assistance.
"As a law enforcement officer, I have seen the good, bad, and ugly. Sometimes we are caught up in trying to save the world when sometimes we need to be saved. I want to say THANK YOU for thinking about first responders and those who risk it all every day," said one grant recipient.
Applications are being reviewed by NPF, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 9-1-1 Association, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE). The review process prioritizes applications based on need. This includes families of dual first responder/essential workers, recently laid off or furloughed first responders, and single parent first responders.
To learn more about the program and how to apply, please visit https://www.policefoundation.org/national-first-responder-covid-19-grant-relief-program/.
If you have any questions about the grant program, please email [email protected].
To learn more about how to sponsor this program, please contact Tamara Martin, Director of Development and Marketing, at [email protected].
For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
About the National Police Foundation:
The National Police Foundation (NPF) is a non-partisan and non-membership 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing the impact and delivery of police services through reforms and enhancements guided by innovation and science. For the last 50 years, the Foundation has led the development of research on all aspects of policing and leads the way in promoting and sharing evidence-based practices and innovation among law enforcement. The Foundation works with communities across the U.S. and internationally to provide research, training, and technical assistance relating to community engagement and problem solving, promoting safe and healthy organizations and officers, the reduction and prevention of violence, and equitable and fair justice for all. For more information, please visit the National Police Foundation website at www.policefoundation.org.
SOURCE National Police Foundation