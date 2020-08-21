National Police Support Fund Calls on New York Mayor to "Restore Respect for Police!" in Video Campaign

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a video titled, "Hey New York! Tell De Blasio to Restore Respect for Police," National Police Support Fund, a prominent political grassroots organization, highlights Mayor Bill de Blasio's backwards and dangerous rhetoric against police officers and calls on pro-police supports to take a stand. "New York City Mayor and failed Presidential candidate Bill de Blasio continues to let his city down. After years of anti-police rhetoric and sacrificing his city's law enforcement for the 'benefit' of his political career, it's time to say 'enough is enough' and stand up for police officers" the organization said in a statement.

This video is part of a national ad campaign that highlights anti-police rhetoric across the country, especially by prominent politicians. The mission of National Police Support Fund is to align the interests and needs of police officers with the public's issues and concerns within the national political process. Police officers all over the country are being attacked, assaulted, and ambushed both on and off-duty. When politicians like Bill de Blasio are blatantly anti-police, it encourages and emboldens the people in his city to act out against officers that are only trying to serve and protect their communities.

The goal of National Police Support Fund's national campaign is to engage the public on police-related issues and understand the role politicians play in law enforcement. This national ad will reach hundreds of thousands of voters and highlight the ineptitude of Mayor Bill de Blasio and other high-profile leaders with dangerous anti-police rhetoric. National Police Support Fund is also urging supporters to sign their petition to help restore respect for police. You can find their petition here: https://nationalpolicesupportfund.com/petitions/restore-respect/

