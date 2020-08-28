National Police Support Fund Launches Campaign Against the 'Defund Police' Movement

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National political grassroots organization National Police Support Fund launched an awareness campaign this week highlighting the facts about defunding police. National Police Support Fund is committed to promoting the interests and well-being of American police officers within the public policy process through grassroots political action. The organization is currently focusing their efforts on bringing awareness to the serious, long term, and detrimental effects the recent calls to defund police will have on the future of law and order.

"During this unprecedented upheaval against the police, many lawmakers and elected leaders are looking at the possibility of 'defunding police,'" Executive Director Simon Lewis commented. "Although there is no clear definition of what defunding police looks like from city to city or state to state, there are facts about defunding that citizens everywhere should be aware of. It is a serious issue to even deliberate on defunding police departments." National Police Support Fund launched this project with a Facts About Defunding Police resource page and video campaign .

The organization will continue to provide free resources and updated information to their grassroots supporters and on their website. An awareness campaign is planned to continue for several months and will include a large social media and video campaign covering the facts on defunding police and bringing awareness to the severity and long-term implications of defunding our police departments.

"We should not assume that politicians are going to do what's best for everyone rather than bow to the loud but few activists that are calling for the complete dismantling of law enforcement. Citizens need to understand what is at stake the long-term implications behind these knee-jerk bills progressive politicians are trying to get passed," continued Mr. Lewis.

National Police Support Fund will continue this project to raise awareness and build support for police officers within the political process. To stay up to date and get involved, visit https://nationalpolicesupportfund.com/

National Police Support Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to National Police Support Fund are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

SOURCE National Police Support Fund