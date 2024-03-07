NATIONAL POLICING INSTITUTE WELCOMES NEW BOARD MEMBER

ARLINGTON, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Policing Institute (NPI) confirms Chief Kevin Davis of the Fairfax County Police Department to the nonprofit's diverse and accomplished Board of Directors.

NPI's Board of Directors is comprised of decorated scholars, current and former police executives, nonprofit and community leaders, and business professionals. Charged with governing and guiding NPI into the future, NPI's board includes some of the most prominent and influential leaders in American policing and criminal justice. As part of the most recent nomination process, NPI's board strategically sought a currently serving major city police leader.

"Being selected to join the National Policing Institute's Board of Directors is an honor for me that I do not take lightly," stated Chief Davis. "NPI has earned a towering reputation as a leading innovator in the evolution of policing since 1970. Their research, training, and technical assistance are second to none. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for the opportunity to be a part of NPI's critical work in our noble profession and the communities we serve."

Chief Davis previously served in leadership roles for two Maryland police departments. He is an FBI National Academy and FBI National Executive Institute graduate and has served on other policing boards. Learn more about Chief Davis here.

The National Policing Institute (NPI), formerly the National Police Foundation, is an independent, nonprofit, non-partisan research organization designed to advance American policing through research and innovation. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, NPI is leading the way in promoting and sharing evidence-based solutions, training and technical assistance, and best practices within policing and communities both nationally and internationally. For more information about NPI, visit policinginstitute.org.

