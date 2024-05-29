National Poll Reveals Critical Insights into Alzheimer's Disease Perceptions and Priorities

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive national poll conducted by FTP Insights and Accelerate Advocacy has revealed significant insights into American voters' perceptions of Alzheimer's disease, highlighting widespread concern and the urgent need for increased awareness and innovative treatments. The survey, which gathered responses from more than 1,000 registered voters, underscores the personal impact of Alzheimer's on American families and the substantial gaps in knowledge about current treatments.

Key findings from the 2024 National Poll on Alzheimer's Disease include:

High Levels of Concern: Nearly 94% of voters consider Alzheimer's a very serious health condition, placing it just behind cancer in terms of perceived seriousness.

Personal Connection: A significant 43% of voters personally know someone with Alzheimer's, and 25% are or have been caregivers for someone with the disease.

Knowledge Gaps: Despite the prevalence of Alzheimer's, only a small percentage of voters feel they know "a lot" about current treatments, highlighting the need for public education.

Support for Innovation: Voters show strong support for exploring new treatment options, particularly those focusing on vascular health and improving brain blood flow.

Quality of Life: The most valued attributes of potential Alzheimer's treatments are those that enhance the quality of life, such as prolonging independence and allowing patients to live more normal lives.

"Our poll highlights the urgent need for continued education and innovation in Alzheimer's treatments," said Dr. Jack Juni, a Heart of the Solution Scientific Advisory Board member. "As public concern grows, leveraging this awareness to support research and the development of new therapies is crucial. By understanding and addressing the public's concerns and knowledge gaps, we can make meaningful strides in the fight against Alzheimer's disease."

Visit our 2024 National Poll site to explore the detailed findings and visual representations of the poll.

Additionally, we invite you to dive deeper into these insights through our blog series, which covers:

An Overview of the National Poll Results Alzheimer's as a National Priority Awareness of Current Treatments Enthusiasm for New Treatments Patient and Caregiver Priorities

The blog series provides a comprehensive analysis of the poll results, offering valuable information for policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public.

About The Heart of the Solution: The Heart of the Solution is dedicated to advancing research, education, and advocacy for Alzheimer's disease. Through our initiatives and partnerships, we aim to improve the quality of life for those affected by Alzheimer's and support the development of innovative treatments, especially those that focus on improving blood flow to the brain.

