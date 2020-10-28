National Poll Reveals Majority of Voters Support Protecting Women-Only Sports, Prisons

A groundbreaking national poll reveals that 77% of voters agree with keeping male sex offenders out of women's prisons Tweet this

Voters overwhelmingly disapprove of policies that allow the placement of male sexual offenders in women's prisons, with only seven percent of all voters supporting such policies. Sixty-seven percent of likely voters state that they "strongly disagree" with such policies.

Black and Hispanic voters are more likely than white voters to support protections for single-sex spaces, especially on issues which disproportionately affect communities of color such as prison and homelessness.

Voters demonstrate cross-partisan agreement (66.96 percent) that men or boys who identify as transgender should not be permitted to compete in women and girls' athletics or access women's changing rooms (56.86 percent) and homeless shelters (53.19 percent).

Over two-thirds of voters (66.84 percent) also disagree with children under the age of 18 undergoing physical sex-change surgery or taking cross-sex hormones. There was also cross-partisan agreement that parents should not face losing custody of their children for refusing to allow their children to undergo these procedures with only 17.01 percent of voters supporting such policies.

WoLF Board Chair, Natasha Chart, said:

"The citizens we polled reflect a tolerant country, inclined to support housing and workplace nondiscrimination. At the same time, when faced with the consequences of the gender identity policies tucked into proposals like the Equality Act, engaged voters understand that the rights and safety of women and girls require the recognition of sex. We urgently need an approach to civil rights law that continues to recognize the particular needs and rights of women and children. Our representatives should start listening to and representing our concerns."

The results mirror the findings of WoLF's recent poll conducted in Idaho and California which also found cross-partisan disapproval of gender identity policies in those states.

Ryan Burrell, Founder of Spry Strategies, said:

"This is a very sound survey in terms of methodology covering four modes of interviews. We combined traditional live dials, IVR, online mobile and panel interviews. Our survey spanned pre-second debate, during the debate, and post-debate, giving a sample coinciding with pivotal media cycles. When it comes to the issues important to the WoLF's mission, we see bipartisan support from every demographic and the numbers don't vary from previous tracking surveys for WoLF and other like minded organizations across the country."

Full poll data, analysis, and graphs are available at womensliberationfront.org.

