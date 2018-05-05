National Popular Vote Bill Passed by the Connecticut Senate Compact will take Effect when Passed by States with 98 more Electoral Votes

"We are grateful to our legislative champions and the Connecticut Senate for passing the National Popular Vote Bill and sending it to the Governor's desk for signature," said Dr. John Koza, Chairman of National Popular Vote. "When the Governor signs, we will be 98 electoral votes away from ensuring the President is the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all fifty states and the District of Columbia and that every voter, in every state, is politically relevant in every presidential election."

The National Popular Vote interstate compact would not take effect until enacted by states possessing a majority of the electoral votes – that is, enough to elect a President (270 of 538). Under the compact, the winner would be the candidate who received the most popular votes from all 50 states (and the District of Columbia) on Election Day.

For a brief explanation of the National Popular Vote Bill please visit www.nationalpopularvote.com. Please click here to view our introductory video. Attached is a one-page explanation of National Popular Vote.

"National Popular Vote is the only way to give small state voters an equal voice in presidential elections. It is the only system that will make rural, urban and suburban voters equally relevant to the campaigns and the President once elected. It will end the exclusive focus on battleground states. It will ensure that entire regions of the country - the northeast, the mountain west, the American south - are never taken for granted in presidential contests," concluded Koza. "This country needs a national popular vote for president. It will give every future President - Republican, Democrat or Independent - a legitimate mandate to lead our nation forward. We encourage other state legislators to take action now."

About National Popular Vote

National Popular Vote is a 501(c)(4) political organization advancing National Popular Vote legislation on a state-by-state basis. Under National Popular Vote, enacting states pledge their electors to the presidential candidate who wins the most popular votes in all 50 states. Having become law in nine states and the District of Columbia, the bill has been introduced in all 50 states and has passed more than 30 legislative chambers. For more information, visit www.nationalpopularvote.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-popular-vote-bill-passed-by-the-connecticut-senate-compact-will-take-effect-when-passed-by-states-with-98-more-electoral-votes-300643253.html

SOURCE National Popular Vote

Related Links

https://www.nationalpopularvote.com

