National Pork Board Celebrates El Sabor of Holiday Traditions

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the National Pork Board is ready to spread cheer by bringing Latinos across the country together to do what they love most – savoring the flavor of family traditions. It's much more than "lechón;" it's a taste of home.

A National Pork Board study revealed that 62 percent of Hispanics prefer foods that remind them of their family's traditions. For many U.S. Hispanics, pork is the essential protein for any holiday gathering.

"Pork continues to be a Hispanic staple and a must-have for some of our favorite traditional holiday dishes," said Jose de Jesus, director of multicultural marketing at the National Pork Board. "In fact, our recent study indicates that 65 percent of Hispanics have consumed fresh pork at home in the last two weeks. Additionally, Nielsen data shows that Latinos spend 7 percent more on fresh pork than the average household in the U.S."

Knowing that the majority (66 percent) agree, "Food is a way to show others I care about them," for many Hispanics, pork is more than a staple; it's a symbol of love.

To add flavor to the traditions Latinos hold most dear this holiday season, the National Pork Board recommends these traditional pork dishes:

Pork Pozole a la Poblana - This traditional Mexican stew is perfect to keep you warm, and a must for a New Year's Eve celebration.

This traditional Mexican stew is perfect to keep you warm, and a must for a New Year's Eve celebration. Roasted Pork Loin with Mojo Criollo and Mashed Yucca - This Latin-inspired dish is perfect for hosting a small holiday dinner where flavor becomes the number one guest.

This Latin-inspired dish is perfect for hosting a small holiday dinner where flavor becomes the number one guest. Whole Hog Roast in La Caja China™ - There is nothing like roasting a pig in La Caja China™. This Caribbean favorite, perfect for outdoor gatherings, is a true family feast and a crowd-pleaser.

For more pork dishes visit PorkEsSabor.com and follow along on social media at @PorkEsSabor on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . Join the conversation using #PorkEsSabor.

About National Pork Board

The National Pork Board has responsibility for Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects, and for communicating with pork producers as well as the public. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. Importers of pork products contribute a similar amount, based on a formula. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in advertising, consumer information, retail and food service marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, technology, swine health, pork safety and environmental management. For more information, visit Pork.org .

PorkEsSabor.com is a Spanish resource of pork information and inspiration, including easy-to-make and delicious recipes, nutritional content of pork, choice cuts, health and safety information and cooking tips.

SOURCE National Pork Board