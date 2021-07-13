National Pork Board Launches Menú Urbano OUTDOORS to Kick Off this Summer's Grilling Season

Menú Urbano OUTDOORS aims to offer a fresh take on this summer's grilling season with a series of fresh, delicious, and easy-to-make recipes with pork as the main ingredient. Menú Urbano OUTDOORS will encourage consumers to explore the endless flavor possibilities pork has to offer for the summer season and beyond. The campaign, launching just in time to kick off this year's grilling season, is a continuation of the original Menú Urbano campaign that launched in late 2020 to find the best pork-centric street food in select U.S. cities.

As part of Menú Urbano OUTDOORS, the National Pork Board has again enlisted M exican TV personality Karla Martínez as spokesperson, along with two Latina content creators who will share their favorite grilling tips and recipes to showcase what a traditional cookout, or asado, looks like for them and their families.

"I am so excited to be a part of Menú Urbano OUTDOORS and share the best flavors of the season. A traditional asado is without a doubt one of my family's favorite ways to celebrate and gather," said Martínez, a co-host on Univision's popular morning show, Despierta America. "Food is one of the primary ways in which Latinos share our culture with our loved ones, and what better way to do so than with a traditional asado with flavourful pork dishes?" she concluded.

Menú Urbano Outdoors influencer partners include:

Natalia Saenz , chef and fitness influencer, known for her nutritious and delicious recipes.

Karen Delgado , a Mexican food blogger and YouTuber known for her quick and easy recipes.

The recipes of Menú Urbano OUTDOORS are ideal for summer holiday cookouts and gatherings and were developed with convenience and flavor in mind.

"Pork is entrenched in Hispanic heritage and culture. In fact, pork has been a staple in Hispanic kitchens throughout generations," said José de Jesus, senior director of multicultural marketing at the National Pork Board. "With our newest campaign, Menú Urbano OUTDOORS, we aim to demonstrate to consumers how grilling pork can be easily integrated into our everyday menu or part of a celebratory event. It is the perfect way to mix the classic flavors of our culture with new and exciting flavors," he concluded.

According to NPB proprietary research , 79% of Hispanics cook meals to retain a connection to their native culture and 62% say they prefer food that reminds them of their family's traditions. In addition, 62% of Latinos agree that "healthy means fresh to me." Although there are different versions of a typical meal within each culture, one thing that remains constant in Hispanic cuisine is pork. Research conducted by the National Pork Board revealed that among Hispanic consumers, pork is one of the most purchased proteins. As a versatile and accessible protein, pork lends itself to a variety of cooking methods and flavors, making it the ideal choice for this grilling season and beyond.

For inspiration and to learn new recipes made with non-processed and non-frozen fresh pork cuts, visit PorkEsSabor.com and follow @PorkEsSabor on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter . Join the conversation using #MenuUrbanOUTDOORS.

