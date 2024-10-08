National Portrait Gallery Announces Artist List and Prizewinners for Museum's Seventh Triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition

"The Outwin 2025: American Portraiture Today" Exhibition To Open May 3, 2025, Followed by a Tour to Other U.S. Cities

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery has announced the artist list and prizewinners for "The Outwin 2025: American Portraiture Today," a major exhibition featuring juried selections from the museum's seventh triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition. The seven-person jury chose 35 portraits (by 36 artists) to go on view as part of the exhibition. The selection, which was drawn from more than 3,300 entries, includes artist contributions from 14 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Taína Caragol, curator of painting, sculpture and Latine art and history for the National Portrait Gallery, is the director of the 2025 competition. She and Charlotte Ickes, curator of time-based media art and special projects for the Portrait Gallery, are co-organizing the exhibition.

"The Outwin 2025: American Portraiture Today" will premiere at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., from May 3, 2025, through March 1, 2026, before touring to other cities in the United States. A ceremony announcing the order of this year's three prizes will take place at a press preview with the co-curators May 2, 2025, at 10 a.m.

"Since its inception, the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition has presented the work of more than 275 contemporary artists to audiences in the nation's capital and across the country," said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. "The triennial competition is one of the many ways the Portrait Gallery is committed to supporting artists shaping the tradition of portraiture in the 21st century and to forwarding art's ability to help us navigate the diverse threads of the American experience of the past, present and ever-evolving future."

The first-prize winner will receive a cash award of $25,000 and a commission to create a portrait of a living person for the museum's permanent collection. Additional prizes in the amounts of $10,000 and $7,500 will be awarded to second- and third-place winners, respectively, for the 2025 competition. Prize-winners whose commissioned portraits now reside in the museum's collection include 2006 winner David Lenz (sitter Eunice Kennedy Shriver); 2009 winner Dave Woody (sitter Alice Waters); 2013 winner Bo Gehring (sitter Esperanza Spalding); 2016 winner Amy Sherald (sitter former First Lady Michelle Obama); 2019 winner Hugo Crosthwaite (sitter Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.); and 2022 winner Alison Elizabeth Taylor (sitter to be announced).

"This year's competition saw a dramatic increase in the number of entries, with 600 more than in the last edition," Caragol said. "The works selected show how contemporary artists are exploring the relationships between portraiture, state power and surveillance, personal empowerment, devotional practices and cultural memory. The competition focuses on broadening the definition of portraiture in medium as well as subject area. This edition shows a bold questioning of figuration as a key to portraiture, with artists embracing abstraction, through composition, materials or technique."

Established in 2006, the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition is organized by the National Portrait Gallery and invites artists (18+), who are living and working in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands to submit one portrait created in the past three years for consideration by a panel of experts. Selected artworks, including three prizewinners, are then featured in a museum exhibition. Guest jurors for the 2025 competition were Carla Acevedo-Yates, the Marilyn and Larry Fields Curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; Huey Copeland, the Andrew W. Mellon Chair and Professor of Modern Art and Black Study, Department of History of Art and Architecture, University of Pittsburgh; LaToya Ruby Frazier, artist; and Daniel Lind-Ramos, artist. "The Outwin 2025" co-curators Caragol and Ickes also served on the jury with Rhea L. Combs, the Portrait Gallery's director of curatorial affairs.

The competition and exhibition are made possible by the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition Endowment, which was established by Virginia Outwin Boochever, a longtime docent at the National Portrait Gallery. The endowment is sustained by her family.

To RSVP for the press preview May 2, 2025, email [email protected].

National Portrait Gallery

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery tells the multifaceted story of the United States through the individuals who have shaped American culture. Spanning the visual arts, performing arts and new media, the Portrait Gallery portrays poets and presidents, visionaries and villains, actors and activists whose lives tell the nation's story.

The National Portrait Gallery is located at Eighth and G streets N.W., Washington, D.C. Smithsonian Information: 202-633-1000. Connect with the museum at npg.si.edu and on Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

Note to Editors: The use of diacritics on individual names reflects personal use by the artist or sitter and does not necessarily obey Spanish grammar rules.

"The Outwin 2025: American Portraiture Today" Artist List

Ron Anteroinen, New York, N.Y.

Gloriann Sacha Antonetty Lebrón and Juan Pablo Vizcaíno, Carolina, Puerto Rico

Sandra Bacchi, Sewickley, P.A.

Philip Cheung, Los Angeles

Rachel Cox, Iowa City, Iowa

David Antonio Cruz, New York, N.Y.*

Ruth Dealy, Providence, R.I.

Jess T. Dugan, St. Louis, Mo.

Mar Figueroa, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Joseph Mario Giordano, Baltimore, Md.

Steven Harwick, Brooklyn, N.Y.

LaToya Hobbs, Baltimore, Md.

Kevin Hopkins, Kansas City, Mo.

Vikesh Kapoor, Los Angeles

Clementine Keenan, Berkeley, Calif.

Luisiana Mera, Appleton, Wis.

Ramón Miranda Beltrán, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Stella Nall, Missoula, Mont.

Kameron Neal, Brooklyn, N.Y.*

Arcmanoro Niles, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Aliza Nisenbaum, Long Island City, N.Y.

Katie O'Keefe, Baltimore, Md.

Al Rendon, San Antonio, Texas

Sandy Rice, Canton, Mich.

Adrián Viajero Román, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sarah Smith, Oakland, Calif.

Jared Soares, Washington, D.C.*

Christian Soto-Martín, Ponce, Puerto Rico

Edra Soto, Chicago

TT Takemoto, Daly City, Calif.

Vicente Telles, Albuquerque, N. Mex.

Daniel Terna, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Rupy C. Tut, Oakland, Calif.

Samantha Yun Wall, Portland, Oreg.

Stephanie J. Woods, Albuquerque, N. Mex.

*Denotes prizewinners

@smithsoniannpg, #Outwin2025

SOURCE National Portrait Gallery