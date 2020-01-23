National Portrait Gallery Engages Audiences Across the Country With Five-City Tour of the Acclaimed Obama Portraits by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald

The tour will commence in Chicago, June 18, 2021, and will continue, with the works traveling across the country, through May 30, 2022. This is one of several initiatives being set by the Portrait Gallery to engage communities nationwide throughout the next four years. The artworks are expected to reach millions of people who may not be able to visit Washington, D.C.

"We view the country as our community," said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. "Since the unveiling of these two portraits of the Obamas, the Portrait Gallery has experienced a record number of visitors, not only to view these works in person, but to be part of the communal experience of a particular moment in time. This tour is an opportunity for audiences in different parts of the country to witness how portraiture can engage people in the beauty of dialogue and shared experience."

Tour venues include:

Art Institute of Chicago ; Chicago—June 18, 2021–Aug. 15, 2021

; Chicago—June 18, 2021–Aug. 15, 2021 Brooklyn Museum; Brooklyn , New York—Aug. 27, 2021–Oct. 24, 2021

, New York—Aug. 27, 2021–Oct. 24, 2021 Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Los Angeles—Nov. 5, 2021–Jan. 2, 2022

High Museum of Art; Atlanta—Jan. 14, 2022–March 13, 2022

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston ; Houston—March 25, 2022–May 30, 2022

The paintings were commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery and revealed in a special unveiling ceremony Feb. 12, 2018, in the presence of President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, and the artists. Wiley and Sherald are the first African American artists to have been selected for the National Portrait Gallery's official portraits of a President or First Lady.

In addition to the paintings, the tour will include an audio-visual element, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops and curatorial presentations in each location. In anticipation of the tour, the Portrait Gallery is also publishing a book in partnership with Princeton University Press. The Obama Portraits will be released Feb. 11.

With the Obama portraits, the National Portrait Gallery continues its more than 45-year legacy of touring exhibitions. American presidents, in particular, have been the subject of several Portrait Gallery exhibitions. The exhibition "Theodore Roosevelt: Icon of the American Century" (1998 to 2000) traveled to several cities as did "Portraits of the Presidents from the National Portrait Gallery" (2000 to 2005). The museum's acclaimed "Lansdowne" portrait of Washington by Gilbert Stuart toured to seven venues in "George Washington: A National Treasure" (2002 to 2004). The National Portrait Gallery's collection includes more than 1,600 portraits of U.S. presidents and is the nation's only complete collection of U.S. presidents accessible to the public.

The National Portrait Gallery recognizes the lead donors to the Obama portraits: Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg; Judith Kern and Kent Whealy; Tommie L. Pegues and Donald A. Capoccia; Clarence, DeLoise and Brenda Gaines; The Stoneridge Fund of Amy and Marc Meadows; Robert E. Meyerhoff and Rheda Becker; and Catherine and Michael Podell.

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery tells the multifaceted story of the United States through the individuals who have shaped American culture. Spanning the visual arts, performing arts and new media, the Portrait Gallery portrays poets and presidents, visionaries and villains, actors and activists whose lives tell the American story.

