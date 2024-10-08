National Power Supports Mission-Critical Operations and Communities During Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Helene impacted the Southeast, National Power responded immediately to support mission-critical customers across the region with power and infrastructure services. Leveraging extensive storm preparedness and rapid deployment strategies, National Power's team worked around the clock to support essential services, including broadband and telecom networks, emergency first responder facilities, hospitals, and commercial and industrial infrastructure. National Power's storm team followed the path of the storm, and continues to deliver support services in its aftermath.

"When faced with a storm of this magnitude, keeping the power on, cooling and heating systems operating, and customers connected and safe is essential – not just for business continuity, but for the safety of entire communities," said Chris Hutter, CEO of National Power. "We stood by our customers throughout the storm, and continue to stand by them as communities begin the difficult cleanup and rebuilding phase ahead."

A Broad and Coordinated Effort Across Multiple States

Throughout the storm and its aftermath, National Power's mission-critical storm teams deployed power solutions broadly across the affected regions. The team's efforts supported the continuity of critical operations including:

Generator Service: The team serviced generators across impacted areas to maintain power at crucial broadband and telecommunications hubs, providing support to internet, phone and emergency communications.





The team serviced generators across impacted areas to maintain power at crucial broadband and telecommunications hubs, providing support to internet, phone and emergency communications. Refueling Operations : Coordinating across multiple regions, the team ensured customers had quick and consistent fuel availability. Teams worked around the clock to monitor customers' operations and support the uptime of vital services.





: Coordinating across multiple regions, the team ensured customers had quick and consistent fuel availability. Teams worked around the clock to monitor customers' operations and support the uptime of vital services. Technical Support and Maintenance: National Power provided continuous technical support and maintenance for large-scale power and infrastructure systems, responding immediately to emergency repair needs so that these systems remain functional despite the significant stresses during and after the storm.

Uninterrupted Power for Industrial Operations and Life-Saving Services

National Power's role included essential backup power services to key industrial operations and life-saving facilities, such as hospitals, emergency medical services and fire stations.

The company's storm team was deployed to:

Monitor and service industrial generators , ensuring they continued to provide seamless power to critical sites and support communities, especially in industries and for facilities where downtime was not an option.





, ensuring they continued to provide seamless power to critical sites and support communities, especially in industries and for facilities where downtime was not an option. Maintain power continuity at facilities that support public safety , such as emergency response centers, ensuring that life-saving services like hospitals, emergency medical services and fire stations had the backup power needed to remain operational.





, such as emergency response centers, ensuring that life-saving services like hospitals, emergency medical services and fire stations had the backup power needed to remain operational. Ensure refueling efforts were uninterrupted by transporting fuel to key locations and keeping vital infrastructure powered throughout the duration of the storm.

Coordinated Support from York Facility

Supporting this effort was National Power's York, South Carolina, facility, which served as Generac's Corporate storm hub. The facility supported the efficient deployment of Generac's Corporate service technicians across the region, further supplementing National Power's service team.

About National Power

National Power is a leader in delivering innovative, reliable power solutions for mission-critical operations, including broadband, telecommunications, service and industrial sectors. With deep expertise in emergency response and a commitment to maximizing uptime, National Power provides comprehensive support that ensures critical infrastructure – whether for modern communications networks or essential industrial operations – remains resilient and fully operational, even during extreme weather events. From facility upgrades and backup power to rapid deployment during emergencies, National Power sets the standard for service and reliability when it matters most.

Media Contact:

Chris Hutter

919-608-5522

[email protected]

SOURCE National Power