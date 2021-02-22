National Power's Storm Team Supports Texas Power Outages

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Power announced it is supporting customers in Texas during power outages caused by Winter Storm Uri. National Power's Storm Team mobilized around the clock last week, securing fuel and mobile generators for customers in Texas. These customers have mission-critical operations, including data center and communications infrastructure with large power loads. National Power's first fuel replenishments arrived in Texas last Friday, providing much needed relief.

Chris Hutter, National Power's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are proud to support customers in Texas in this difficult situation. Our Storm Team has been working tirelessly to secure fuel, mobile generators, and transportation in a very difficult market which is challenged by scarcity. We understand mission critical operations and the urgent need in Texas and will continue to work to support customers for the duration of this unfortunate event."

National Power is a leading provider of mission critical power solutions. The Company serves major commercial and industrial customers with critical power needs across the U.S. National Power's capabilities include standby power equipment and service, DC power systems and infrastructure, power quality products and services, and disaster recovery services. The Company's Storm Team can be reached at 800-729-7693, and its website is www.natpow.com.

