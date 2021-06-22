National Precision Bearing Announces Kamatics Distribution Agreement

PRESTON, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Precision Bearing Group of Mechatronics Inc, a leading supplier of bearings, motion-related products, and engineered solutions to a wide range of markets, announces the addition of Kamatics Specialty Bearings & Engineered Products to their product portfolio.

The Kamatics Products distribution agreement provides customers with precision bearing and drive solutions that offer advantages over other traditional self-lubricating bearings, proven effective in the most demanding Aviation, Marine and Industrial applications around the globe.

"The addition of Kamatics specialty bearings significantly increases National Precision's ability to support critical Aerospace and Defense markets, as well as other high precision applications," observes NPB Aerospace Technical Sales Director Jun Iida. "National Precision Bearing is excited to work with Kamatics' product portfolio to provide greater precision options for our customers." "The commercial partnership with National Precision Bearing represents a notable expansion of our reach in North America and is a welcome addition to our business development team," notes Kevin Ladouceur, Director of Business Development, Kamatics.

About National Precision Bearing Group of Mechatronics

National Precision Bearing is a leading supplier of bearings, motion-related products, and engineered solutions to a wide range of markets, including medical, aerospace, and diversified industrials. Known for our value-added solutions and technical expertise, NPB is AS9100/ISO9001 certified, with ISO Class-6 clean room assembly and relubrication services that support the specialized needs of our customers. For more than 40 years, NPB has demonstrated commitment to long-term relationships and the success of our customers, suppliers and employees. We invite any of our customers to visit our facilities in Preston, Washington.

About Kaman Corporation:

With over 50 years of experience, our vast knowledge and understanding of self-lubricating bearings and other unique, custom applications enable our team of over 35 design engineers to work closely with each customer to design and implement application-specific bearing solutions. Our bearing solutions offer an increase in performance, reliability, and extended service life without periodic lubrication or maintenance and are proven effective in the most demanding aviation, marine and industrial applications around the globe. Kamatics' advanced research teams continually test and introduce new technologies and materials to support the evolving demands of our customers.

Press Contact:

Jun C. Iida - NPB Aerospace Technical Sales Director

[email protected]

Phone: 425-441-1264

