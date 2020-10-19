National Prep Team Launches a Customizable COVID-19 Health and Safety e-Learning Course for the Workplace

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Prep Team (NPT), a professional training and development organization that offers eLearning courses, virtual instructor-led training and proprietary NPT360 LMS technology, has launched an on demand training program to address the "new norm" affecting various industries.

Customizable COVID-19 Training for Employees Workplace Health and Safety eLearning Solutions

The customizable NPT "Business Unusual" COVID-19 eLearning course will help prepare employers and employees to maintain safe practices in the workplace. This self-paced course derives inspiration from various pandemic-related initiatives, (including key guidelines established by Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) and other health and safety organizations).

The health and safety challenges encountered during the pandemic require cleanliness and safety training for employees. NPT's COVID-19 eLearning course is designed to help employees understand pertinent concepts and processes needed to adhere to company-related COVID-19 safety and health protocols.

Sharon Johnson, NPT's Learning Director and a seasoned instructional designer and trainer says, "Unprecedented times call for rethinking the way we deliver and monitor safety training in the workplace. Ensuring adherence and application requires a training delivery method that's fluid, mobile and easily accessible, with the ability to monitor and track participant progress."

Sharon is an industry leader in healthcare compliance, business consulting and training with a passion for the use of technology in training. Sharon has utilized her expertise to design eLearning solutions focused on safety and compliance to mitigate workplace risks by educating, preparing, and empowering employees.

The NPT "Business Unusual" COVID-19 course learning objectives include:

Understanding what COVID-19 is and how it spreads

Learning how to protect yourself and others during this pandemic

Defining and establishing safe physical distancing practices

Understanding proper techniques for washing hands, using hand sanitizer, using face coverings, cleaning, and disinfecting

Recognizing reliable sources of information about the pandemic

Learning proper cleaning protocols and EPA-approved products

NPT's unique learning solutions utilize an advanced LMS learning platform for administration, documentation, and in-depth reporting.

Management will be able to access performance feedback and progress data as employees complete the COVID-19 eLearning course. National Prep Team will continuously update the curriculum to reflect changes in requirements and comply with federal, state, and local laws.

About National Prep Team

National Prep Team is a privately owned, national professional training and development organization, led by an instructional design team with over 35 years of combined industry experience.

NPT offers customizable eLearning courses, virtual instructor-led training, a comprehensive training library and LMS technology to provide a refreshing approach to training delivery for corporate, non-profit, education, service organizations and other business entities.

