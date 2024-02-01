National Press Club announces journalism, communications Career Day, coming March 22

News provided by

National Press Club Journalism Institute

01 Feb, 2024, 16:39 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help connect employers to journalists and communication professionals looking for new opportunities, the National Press Club and its nonprofit affiliate the NPC Journalism Institute will host a Career Day on Friday, March 22.

Participants can meet recruiters and exhibitors, get job search training and free professional headshots, and more during the 2024 Career Day at the National Press Club, to be held in-person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Whether you make a day of it or spend only an hour, get your ticket to grow your network and explore your career options. Tickets are on sale now:

Participants will meet dozens of recruiters from some of the top newsrooms and PR/communication firms in the Mid-Atlantic in the bustling exhibitor hall, which will be open all day. Recruiters will also include fellowship and academic opportunities for those exploring different career paths.

Between handshakes, attendees can refresh their professional image in our pop-up headshot studio, with photo sessions available free to ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis. The Journalism Institute has four professional development programs planned for ticketholders.

Ticketholders will receive:

  • Direct access to recruiters in journalism, public relations and communications industries
  • A free photo session in our pop-up headshot studio, with photos delivered by email
  • Demonstrations of tools and products that support your work and career
  • Career-focused training sessions produced by the National Press Club Journalism Institute
  • Exclusive access to the Career Day lounge and workroom: Work downtown from the National Press Club for the day

Who should attend:

  • Anyone interested in journalism and communication careers
  • Mid-career professionals looking for a move up or over to a new field
  • Early-career professionals looking for their next shop
  • Freelancers hoping to connect with new potential clients
  • Journalism and communication students

Click here to view the full schedule and learn more about how you can take your career to the next level with focused learning sessions produced by the Club's nonprofit affiliate, the NPC Journalism Institute.

About the National Press Club
Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members from nearly every leading news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute
The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected] 

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

Also from this source

Reframing firearms violence news coverage: Free National Press Club Journalism Institute training on research and reporting

Reframing firearms violence news coverage: Free National Press Club Journalism Institute training on research and reporting

Firearm violence is largely covered in the media as a crime issue focused on individual shooting events. But experts assert that reframing firearms...
How to use poll data to accurately inform the public during election coverage: Free webinar, Jan. 26

How to use poll data to accurately inform the public during election coverage: Free webinar, Jan. 26

As election 2024 gets under way, one thing is certain: Polling is poised to dominate media coverage for better or worse. Learn which polls to trust...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.