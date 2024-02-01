National Press Club announces journalism, communications Career Day, coming March 22

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help connect employers to journalists and communication professionals looking for new opportunities, the National Press Club and its nonprofit affiliate the NPC Journalism Institute will host a Career Day on Friday, March 22.

Participants can meet recruiters and exhibitors, get job search training and free professional headshots, and more during the 2024 Career Day at the National Press Club , to be held in-person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Whether you make a day of it or spend only an hour, get your ticket to grow your network and explore your career options. Tickets are on sale now :

Participants will meet dozens of recruiters from some of the top newsrooms and PR/communication firms in the Mid-Atlantic in the bustling exhibitor hall, which will be open all day. Recruiters will also include fellowship and academic opportunities for those exploring different career paths.

Between handshakes, attendees can refresh their professional image in our pop-up headshot studio, with photo sessions available free to ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis. The Journalism Institute has four professional development programs planned for ticketholders.

Ticketholders will receive:

Direct access to recruiters in journalism, public relations and communications industries

A free photo session in our pop-up headshot studio, with photos delivered by email

Demonstrations of tools and products that support your work and career

Career-focused training sessions produced by the National Press Club Journalism Institute

Exclusive access to the Career Day lounge and workroom: Work downtown from the National Press Club for the day

Who should attend:

Anyone interested in journalism and communication careers

Mid-career professionals looking for a move up or over to a new field

Early-career professionals looking for their next shop

Freelancers hoping to connect with new potential clients

Journalism and communication students

Click here to view the full schedule and learn more about how you can take your career to the next level with focused learning sessions produced by the Club's nonprofit affiliate, the NPC Journalism Institute.

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members from nearly every leading news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, executive director, [email protected]

