National Press Club awards Heidi Perez-Moreno the Lewis Scholarship for Summer 2023

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club, the world's leading professional organization for journalists, has chosen Heidi Perez-Moreno of Miami, Florida, as the recipient of its Lewis Scholarship for Summer 2023. The scholarship provides housing and a $4,000 stipend to support student journalists of color who are interning at news media outlets in Washington, D.C.

Perez-Moreno has accepted a summer 2023 internship with The Washington Post's metro desk. A 2023 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she impressed the judges with strong journalistic work as a student reporter and editor, reporting fellow at The Texas Tribune, intern at the Los Angeles Times' En Español, and freelancer at the Raleigh News & Observer.

"The people I've been able to interview are more than just sources, but larger stories of success, hardship, and hope," Perez-Moreno said in her personal essay. "I want my reporting to center on Latino communities that historically haven't received attention from the media, and shed light on the lives of young Latinas, like me, who are unsure of their belonging in the United States."

National Press Club scholarship judges praised Heidi's strong work samples and academic career.

"Heidi has already demonstrated an incredible commitment to producing high quality journalism that features the perspectives of underrepresented communities," said Eileen O'Reilly, National Press Club president. "We are thrilled to support her in the next phase of her career, and welcome her to Washington, D.C."

Recommendation letters from her professors and supervisors praised Perez-Moreno's passion for storytelling, ambition, and talent.

"An investment in Heidi is an investment in the kind of intrepid reporting our nation needs so much right now at a newspaper that is worthy of her skill, drive, and heart," said Courtney Mitchell, general manager at the Daily Tar Heel. "I believe Heidi will be doing this kind of work on the national scale for a very long time."

"Heidi is a diligent, highly ethical reporter with a passionate sense of commitment to covering some of the most vulnerable and historically embattled communities in our society," said Reed Johnson, editor at the Los Angeles Times en Español. "In a span of only a few weeks, she produced outstanding front page and section-leading profiles, breaking news pieces, and enterprise features across a wide range of timely and important social issues."

The Lewis Scholarship was established in April 2022 by the family of former Washington correspondent Robert "Bob" D.G. Lewis. It is awarded to one undergraduate student journalist of color each fall, spring, and summer semester. Students must secure a journalism internship in Washington, D.C., to be eligible, along with other requirements .

The program furthers Bob and Jacqueline Lewis's work to improve accessibility to experiential learning opportunities in the nation's capital for students of color. This partnership, administered through the National Press Club Journalism Institute, will extend the Lewis' commitment to increasing representation in Washington, D.C., to include news media, adding to their work founding and operating the Washington Intern Student Housing program and the HBCU National Center.

National Press Club scholarships are administered by its nonprofit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute. Click here to learn more.

