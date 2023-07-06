National Press Club awards Veronica Irwin its 2023 Shirley & Dennis Feldman Fellowship

News provided by

National Press Club Journalism Institute

06 Jul, 2023, 10:40 ET

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club, the world's leading professional organization for journalists, has chosen Veronica Irwin of San Francisco, California, as the recipient of its 2023 Shirley & Dennis Feldman Fellowship. The award for graduate students is a one-time scholarship of $5,000.

Irwin, a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, recently worked as a breaking news reporter at Protocol. She will join New York University's Business and Economic Reporting Program this fall. 

Continue Reading

The judges were impressed with Irwin's writing skills and versatility. She has covered a wide range of topics, including the Elon Musk jet trackerOakland's sideshow cultureSan Francisco's homeless crisis, and open banking.

"I want to continue my education so I can have a bigger impact on the lives of the people I write about," Irwin wrote in her application essay. 

After graduate school, she plans to continue reporting on financial technology.

"I don't want to continue reporting on these topics via the daily news cycle," she wrote. "I want to write stories driven by a comprehensive analysis of the facts, where conclusions are so thoroughly supported that readers can't help but to take what they've learned and create change."

Recommendation letters from her supervisors praised her creative story ideas, drive, and collaborative spirit.

"I edited a story of hers about an arcane section of the Dodd-Frank Act. Her thinking on the story was utterly convincing, even thrilling. …  Veronica had the sources lined up and knew there was a great story buried in the regulatory weeds," Michael Reilly, said managing editor at The Markup who worked with Irwin at Protocol. "The result would redefine the rights and services people have when they log in to their online banking accounts."

"Veronica has a strong work ethic, a driving curiosity, and considerable empathy" said Owen Thomas, a senior editor at Protocol. "She has shown she can win over sophisticated sources like venture capitalists while considering the points of view of borrowers and workers."

Scholarship winners are awarded one-year complimentary membership to the National Press Club.

"We are excited to celebrate Veronica's commitment to business reporting and were particularly impressed with her feature-writing skills," said Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club. "I also look forward to getting to know Veronica as a member of the Club this year."

National Press Club scholarships are administered by its nonprofit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute. Click here to learn more.

Contact: Beth Francesco, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

Also from this source

National Press Club awards Heidi Perez-Moreno the Lewis Scholarship for Summer 2023

Exiled journalists share firsthand accounts of navigating asylum and work abroad, May 4

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.